Salem, WI

Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting & committee of the whole Oct. 10, 2022 – West of the I

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 3 days ago
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2; Items on the agenda include 2023 budget presentation, discussion of transportation grant. BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: approval...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Growing with the times: Thompson Strawberry Farm a Kenosha County staple

BRISTOL — Thompson Strawberry Farm, a Bristol landmark for over 50 years, understands the reality of local real estate development as Kenosha County expansion continues west of I-94. The popular farm could soon be sandwiched between Strawberry Creek Subdivision — a scenic golf course community — and a proposed, 76-acre, multi-family, housing complex fittingly named Strawberry Fields.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Silver Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Salem, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vehicles struck by rocks in Kenosha County; window shattered

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - An investigation is underway in Kenosha County following reports that several vehicles were struck by rocks while driving on 128th Street in the Village of Bristol. The incidents occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Initial reports were that someone may have been shooting a firearm at vehicles...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Modern Apothecary announces purchase of new location, plans to move by spring

Modern Apothecary, an independently owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, announced on social media that owner Erin Merritt had purchased 5700 6th Ave., with plans to move the business into the new location early spring next year. For the time being, Merritt said their current location at 4924 7th Ave. will...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon

There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lucille M. Brenneman

KENOSHA—Lucille M. Brenneman, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care in Cottage Grove, WI. Born in Harrisburg, PA, on January 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alma (Miller) Frampton. On May 25, 1949, she married Robert...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

City of Racine and police union continue to spar over new contract

RACINE — If there’s one thing both sides agree on, it’s that negotiations are going nowhere. City Administrator Paul Vornholt updated the Finance & Personnel Committee on Monday about the lack of progress in contract negotiations between the city and the Racine Police Association, which represents rank-and-file Racine Police Department officers.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine’s Underground Railroad History | Events

This exhibit highlights Racine’s role in the history of the Underground Railroad. During the time of the Underground Railroad, Racine’s busy harbor offered fugitive slaves the opportunity to escape to Canada by ship. This exhibit focuses on the story of Joshua Glover, fugitive slave, and the individuals and locations that played a part in his escape. His story is of particular significance in that it led to a long legal battle and eventual statewide repeal of the Fugitive Slave Act. If you cannot visit in person, visit the online exhibit.
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
JANESVILLE, WI

