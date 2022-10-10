Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting & committee of the whole Oct. 10, 2022 – West of the I

Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County
KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2; Items on the agenda include 2023 budget presentation, discussion of transportation grant. BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: approval...
WISN
LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
kenosha.com
Growing with the times: Thompson Strawberry Farm a Kenosha County staple
BRISTOL — Thompson Strawberry Farm, a Bristol landmark for over 50 years, understands the reality of local real estate development as Kenosha County expansion continues west of I-94. The popular farm could soon be sandwiched between Strawberry Creek Subdivision — a scenic golf course community — and a proposed, 76-acre, multi-family, housing complex fittingly named Strawberry Fields.
Tornado spotted touching down in southern Wisconsin
A tornado has been reported in southern Wisconsin where there is a warning in effect until 1 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Lake County until 1:30 p.m.
wgtd.org
Paranormal experiences occuring at the former City Hall building in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
(WGTD) - Elkhorn, Wisconsin, A town rich in history and tradition, has had some strange paranormal occurrences take place in its former City Hall building. The building is currently going through a remodel, and is now occupied by the Walworth County Historical Society. (Video) WGTD sat down with some of...
Brief tornadoes reported in southern Wisconsin as storms race through, no touchdowns confirmed
A line of severe storms prompted several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in crash on Route 41 in Lake Bluff
LAKE BLUFF, Ill. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 41 in Unincorporated Lake Bluff Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash at about 1 p.m. on Route 41 near Washington Avenue. The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicles struck by rocks in Kenosha County; window shattered
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - An investigation is underway in Kenosha County following reports that several vehicles were struck by rocks while driving on 128th Street in the Village of Bristol. The incidents occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Initial reports were that someone may have been shooting a firearm at vehicles...
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
wpr.org
Growing number of Wisconsin communities ask voters to pay more in property taxes for public safety
The City of Whitewater is asking residents to approve a $1.1 million referendum on Nov. 8 that would allow the city to move to a full-time fire and EMS department. Interim City Administrator John Weidl says the referendum is necessary to keep up with rising need in both Whitewater and the surrounding towns.
Two people killed after bus rolls over, catches fire in Milwaukee
Two people died and at least six others were injured after the bus they were in rolled over and caught fire on the freeway in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Modern Apothecary announces purchase of new location, plans to move by spring
Modern Apothecary, an independently owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, announced on social media that owner Erin Merritt had purchased 5700 6th Ave., with plans to move the business into the new location early spring next year. For the time being, Merritt said their current location at 4924 7th Ave. will...
seehafernews.com
Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon
There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lucille M. Brenneman
KENOSHA—Lucille M. Brenneman, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care in Cottage Grove, WI. Born in Harrisburg, PA, on January 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alma (Miller) Frampton. On May 25, 1949, she married Robert...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Racine and police union continue to spar over new contract
RACINE — If there’s one thing both sides agree on, it’s that negotiations are going nowhere. City Administrator Paul Vornholt updated the Finance & Personnel Committee on Monday about the lack of progress in contract negotiations between the city and the Racine Police Association, which represents rank-and-file Racine Police Department officers.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine’s Underground Railroad History | Events
This exhibit highlights Racine’s role in the history of the Underground Railroad. During the time of the Underground Railroad, Racine’s busy harbor offered fugitive slaves the opportunity to escape to Canada by ship. This exhibit focuses on the story of Joshua Glover, fugitive slave, and the individuals and locations that played a part in his escape. His story is of particular significance in that it led to a long legal battle and eventual statewide repeal of the Fugitive Slave Act. If you cannot visit in person, visit the online exhibit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
wearegreenbay.com
Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
