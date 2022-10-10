Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting & committee of the whole Oct. 10, 2022 – West of the I

This exhibit highlights Racine’s role in the history of the Underground Railroad. During the time of the Underground Railroad, Racine’s busy harbor offered fugitive slaves the opportunity to escape to Canada by ship. This exhibit focuses on the story of Joshua Glover, fugitive slave, and the individuals and locations that played a part in his escape. His story is of particular significance in that it led to a long legal battle and eventual statewide repeal of the Fugitive Slave Act. If you cannot visit in person, visit the online exhibit.

