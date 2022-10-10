ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Complex

The Best New Australian Music From September 2022

September was a month that saw Australia graced with festivals, and with it, an influx of international acts. But by no means did the homegrown scene let up—with a myriad of artists around the country serving up weighty tracks and projects. While the limelight might have been on global acts last month, we haven’t forgotten to highlight the artists who are spearheading the Australian music scene. Here are the top tracks released across September from around the country.
WORLD
thebrag.com

Bluesfest 2023 adds new tours and international special guests

As Bluesfest 2023 edges closer, the festival has announced two more extended tours, as well as two new international special guests. The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to the festival, and the iconic U.S. rockers have now added two intimate shows at Sydney’s State Theatre. Fans can expect over two hours of all their greatest hits, with tickets expected to sell out quickly.
WORLD
thebrag.com

Sydney Shimmer Festival unveils stacked programme

Sydney Shimmer Festival have unveiled a world class program for this years event, set to take over Darlinghurst and Oxford Street precinct this week from Thursday – Sunday. The free festival will feature 15 creative workshops and over 30 live performances where festival goers will be transported on an “immersive” journey, showcasing the best of what Sydney’s cultural precinct has to offer, “from glitter to drag queens, to workshops and more”, according to the official press release.
CELEBRATIONS
thebrag.com

Steve Lacy adds show to 2022 Australian tour

Due to overwhelming demand, Steve Lacy has added a second and final Sydney show to his upcoming Australian tour. The genre-hopping artist announced the headline tour late last month, with three dates across the country confirmed. After the Melbourne and Sydney shows sold out within minutes – even after upgrading...
MUSIC
Get To Know: Sydney-based punk rock band Grenade Jumper

Sydney’s Grenade Jumper is back with new single ‘Did You Imagine‘ ft. John Floreani, and it’s the coming-of-age anthem of your dreams. Exploding onto the scene back in 2018, the four-piece is quickly solidifying their spot in Australia’s well-rounded and inclusive Punk-Rock future. Helmed by fiery femme vocalist Bianca Davino, their lyrics soundtrack the tumultuous transition into adulthood for young Australians right now. Complete with all the angst, emotion and sophistication of the noughties punk-rock greats like Paramore or Evanescence.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song

(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
MUSIC
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: "I am such a massive fan"

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch 10-year-old bass wunderkind Ellen Alaverdyan jam with guitar hero Steve Vai at the House of Blues

Vai also invited guitar virtuoso Nili Brosh onstage at the Vegas show of his 2022 Inviolate tour. Despite having only picked up the bass in April 2020, Ellen Alaverdyan is continuing her ascent to bass guitar stardom largely thanks to the success of her YouTube (opens in new tab) channel (Ellen currently has more than 100,000 subscribers). But it’s not all about stats on social media; earlier this year Ellen was invited to meet guitar legend Steve Vai at his Concord Hut studios, and then, finally, to jam with Vai himself at the House of Blues Las Vegas.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing 'You Oughta Know' With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Joey Ramone's Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million

The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sade Are Recording New Music

Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

"Ow, it's burning!": watch Justin Hawkins try to play like Polyphia

The Darkness frontman reacts to Ego Death, the prog-rockers' head-spinning new single with Steve Vai. Polyphia are at the helm of guitar music right now, consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with the instrument. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar,...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Britney Spears claims mum slapped her 'so hard' for partying until 4am

Britney Spears has been firing shots at mum Lynne Spears for months now via social media – and she doesn’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon. Just one week after Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her estranged daughter, Britney has once again when on the attack – this time, she claimed that her mother once “slapped” her “so hard” after the ‘Toxic’ singer stayed out til 4am partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline.
CELEBRITIES

