whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
q13fox.com
Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle
According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...
‘Be like Bob’ friends say of Whatcom motorcyclist killed last month in Skagit County crash
“He led an amazing life,” said friends, who remember him as a great religious, family, community and business man and a wonderful friend.
Male Wounded in Kent Shooting, Suspects Sought
Kent, WA: 911 operators received calls for a 20-year-old male who had been shot on the 13200 block of SE 263rd Place in the city of Kent. Kent Police officers and Puget Sound Fire crews were dispatched around 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Early information suggests that the victim...
Woman Hospitalized After A Pedestrian Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
The Everett Police Department reported a pedestrian crash on Monday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the parking lot at 4920 Evergreen Way. The officials confirmed that a woman was injured and was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. The witness report suggests that the crash was intentional.
Driver crashes in yard after being shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot while driving a car in Tacoma’s South End early Wednesday. At 3:20 a.m., officers were called to reports of shots fired and a car that had crashed in a yard at South 76th Street and Tacoma Avenue. Police found a 42-year-old...
Seattle police seek public’s help in identifying man seen prowling around UW sorority house
Seattle police detectives are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video prowling around a University of Washington sorority house Sunday morning, the police department announced. Officers received a call from residents of the sorority house in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest after they were awakened...
Chronicle
Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified
A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County sees 1st flu death since 2020
Health officials in Snohomish County are reporting their first flu-related death since 2020. Officials warn the public to expect a worse flu season than in years past.
Bellingham man suspected of entering woman’s apartment 13 times, sometimes without pants
The suspect and the victim live in the same apartment complex, but reportedly do not know each other.
MyNorthwest.com
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police locate Missing Indigenous Person, cancel alert
SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department say have located an Indigenous man who went missing earlier this month. On Tuesday, police canceled their Missing Indigenous Person alert for 23-year-old Steven Maupin. When the alert was first issued, authorities said he was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.
q13fox.com
Man follows, attacks 70-year-old woman on her Renton porch
Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.
q13fox.com
Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in
TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
Seattle police searching for 5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit
Seattle police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a supervised visit on Sunday. Sky Sanchez has braided hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue skirt and pink shoes. The supervised meeting took place in the 2800 block of East...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Seattle on Monday. The crash happened near Ravenna Northeast 65th Street, north of the University of Washington campus. According to the officials, an unknown vehicle struck a person following the collision. The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced...
q13fox.com
Anacortes HS delays start of class due to bomb threat; 2nd threat this week
ANACORTES, Wash. - Anacortes police and its school district are investigating after a bomb threat was made against Anacortes High School on Wednesday morning. This delayed the start of class by two hours and the delay does affect the middle and elementary schools. According to the district, police are searching...
KING-5
Man found shot dead inside car in Tacoma
A 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both found shot inside a car in Tacoma. The man died at the scene.
