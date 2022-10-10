ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 4

Related
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle

According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Snohomish, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Male Wounded in Kent Shooting, Suspects Sought

Kent, WA: 911 operators received calls for a 20-year-old male who had been shot on the 13200 block of SE 263rd Place in the city of Kent. Kent Police officers and Puget Sound Fire crews were dispatched around 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Early information suggests that the victim...
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit
Chronicle

Woman Killed in Head-on Crash in Mason County Has Been Identified

A woman who died Friday evening in a head-on crash on state Route 3 in Mason County has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. Karen N. Sample, 62, of Index, Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that was headed south on the highway at milepost 13 about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
MASON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino

An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Seattle Police locate Missing Indigenous Person, cancel alert

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department say have located an Indigenous man who went missing earlier this month. On Tuesday, police canceled their Missing Indigenous Person alert for 23-year-old Steven Maupin. When the alert was first issued, authorities said he was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man follows, attacks 70-year-old woman on her Renton porch

Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy