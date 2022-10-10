Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County.

According to News 2’s partners at WKDZ Radio, Cadiz Police said a person inside the vehicle pulled a knife on the man, tried to stab him, and pushed him out of the vehicle near the intersection of Rocky Ridge Road and U.S. Route 68.

The man reportedly walked to a motel, calling officers and an ambulance, but he refused to be treated or taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The man said he didn’t know everyone inside the vehicle and he wasn’t sure why they were angry with him, according to WKDZ Radio.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.