Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Lions coach Dan Campbell is wrong. Detroit hasn't hit rock bottom and the sky isn't falling
Dan Campbell was emotional again after a 29-0 loss to the Patriots, but the Detroit Lions' forecast isn't as dire as it seems.
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions
The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season by losing 29-0 to the New England Patriots. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-4 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they head into their bye week.
Dungeon of Doom mailbag: On Dan Campbell’s job security and how Brad Holmes has left him hanging
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL through five games. Detroit has lost three straight, dropping to 1-4 heading into its bye week. And it hasn’t just been about the losses. The Lions lost two weeks ago while scoring 45 points,...
The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious
The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
Robert Griffin III Crushes Ron Rivera For Controversial 'Quarterback' Comment
People around the NFL continue to pile on Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera. Former Washington quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster Robert Griffin III is the latest to blast Rivera after Rivera attributed his team's 1-4 start to quarterback play. Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick by ...
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut
The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Could have been Detroit Lions K Matthew Wright sets record on MNF [Video]
Matthew Wright could be the Detroit Lions kicker right now, but he’s not. During training camp prior to the 2021 season, the Lions announced they were waiving Wright and signing Zane Gonzalez to take his place on the roster. If you are a fan of the Lions, you are...
Ex-Ohio State All-Conference Tackle Banned From Program, per Report
Kirk Barton, a onetime All-Big Ten performer, is accused of stealing team secrets while working as credentialed media.
Detroit Lions sign another Ficken kicker!
The Detroit Lions kicking carousel just keeps going round and round and on Tuesday, they signed K Sam Ficken. Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have signed Ficken to their practice squad causing many to yell out, “We signed another Ficken kicker!”. Who is Detroit Lions K Sam...
Jamaal Williams: Lions 'Don't Accept Losing'
Running back Jamaal Williams says Detroit Lions "don't accept losing," have mindset necessary to be winners.
