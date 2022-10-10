ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal

The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions

The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#Huddle#American Football#The Detroit Lions
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious

The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign another Ficken kicker!

The Detroit Lions kicking carousel just keeps going round and round and on Tuesday, they signed K Sam Ficken. Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have signed Ficken to their practice squad causing many to yell out, “We signed another Ficken kicker!”. Who is Detroit Lions K Sam...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy