Today in Crypto: Binance Could Spend $1B on 2022 Investments, M&A; Brazil Police Issue Warrants for Pyramid Scheme ‘Sheik’

u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
Portugal Proposes New Taxes on Crypto Transactions
Portugal wants to begin taxing digital currency gains on purchases held for less than a year, according to a proposal in the country’s 2023 budget. As Bloomberg reported Monday (Oct. 10), the proposal would tax gains on crypto holdings held for under a year at a rate of 28%, while continuing to exempt crypto assets held for more than 365 days.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership
Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto community says new PayPal policy would drive crypto adoption
Twitter’s crypto community has argued that PayPal’s now-canceled misinformation policy could drive more people toward crypto adoption. The policy would have allowed the payments company to sanction users for misinformation by fining them up to $2,500. The firm had stated that its list of prohibited activities included “the...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Crypto Deposits Pose ‘Heightened Liquidity Risks’ for Banks: Fed’s Barr
Recent volatility in cryptocurrency markets has put a spotlight on some potential risks for banks, the Federal Reserve’s Michael S. Barr said in a speech Wednesday (Oct. 12). Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, made his remarks before an audience at D.C. FinTech Week in Washington. “When...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Coinbase gets regulatory approval in Singapore
U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
FSB Says Stablecoins Might Speed, Cheapen X-Border Payments
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is looking at stablecoins as one way of achieving its goal of cutting the cost and time required to make cross-border payments. The FSB’s Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) said in a Monday (Oct. 10) report that it is “considering whether and how the use of well-designed and risk-managed [stablecoin arrangements] could enhance cross-border payments by addressing existing frictions, what opportunities and challenges this would entail, and how this could impact central banks’ core functions.”
decrypt.co
Regulators Are Targeting Stablecoins Due to ‘Crazy Product Market Fit’: Compound’s Robert Leshner
Stablecoins do what Bitcoin was expected to do, argues Leshner, adding that “if left to their own devices, they will win and conquer everything.”. Stablecoins have emerged as the life-blood of the crypto industry. At a hefty $150 billion in total market capitalization, even after the collapse of Terra’s...
UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments
Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
Mastercard Backs nClude to Further Financial Inclusion in Egypt
Mastercard is investing in and collaborating with African technology company nClude to foster further financial inclusion across Egypt while also enhancing the country’s FinTech ecosystem. A venture capital investment platform focused on FinTechs, nClude was launched in partnership with Egyptian banks Banque Misr, National Bank of Egypt and Banque...
dailyhodl.com
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi Sells His Shares to Hong Kong-Based Asset Manager
Huobi founder Leon Li is selling his shares in the crypto exchange to Hong Kong-based asset manager About Capital Management. Li was a controlling shareholder in the company and sold 100% of his holdings, according to a press release from Huobi. After purchasing a majority stake in the exchange, About...
Financial Scams up the Ante for FI Investment in AI-Powered Tools
Something’s got to give, as the old song goes. As Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace, remarked to PYMNTS’ Karen Webster with a nod to fraud attacks bedeviling financial institutions: “The problem is big, and it continues to grow. So doing nothing isn’t really a solution to the problem.”
