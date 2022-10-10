ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Today in Crypto: Binance Could Spend $1B on 2022 Investments, M&A; Brazil Police Issue Warrants for Pyramid Scheme ‘Sheik’

By PYMNTS
PYMNTS
PYMNTS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
PYMNTS

Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Portugal Proposes New Taxes on Crypto Transactions

Portugal wants to begin taxing digital currency gains on purchases held for less than a year, according to a proposal in the country’s 2023 budget. As Bloomberg reported Monday (Oct. 10), the proposal would tax gains on crypto holdings held for under a year at a rate of 28%, while continuing to exempt crypto assets held for more than 365 days.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#M A#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#2022 Investments#Binance Holdings#Forbes#Brazilian#Capital
bitcoinmagazine.com

Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership

Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto community says new PayPal policy would drive crypto adoption

Twitter’s crypto community has argued that PayPal’s now-canceled misinformation policy could drive more people toward crypto adoption. The policy would have allowed the payments company to sanction users for misinformation by fining them up to $2,500. The firm had stated that its list of prohibited activities included “the...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
CNBC

Crypto exchange Coinbase gets regulatory approval in Singapore

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

FSB Says Stablecoins Might Speed, Cheapen X-Border Payments

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is looking at stablecoins as one way of achieving its goal of cutting the cost and time required to make cross-border payments. The FSB’s Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) said in a Monday (Oct. 10) report that it is “considering whether and how the use of well-designed and risk-managed [stablecoin arrangements] could enhance cross-border payments by addressing existing frictions, what opportunities and challenges this would entail, and how this could impact central banks’ core functions.”
MARKETS
PYMNTS

UK FinTech Ecospend, Car Repair Payment Platform Bumper Team on A2A Payments

Open banking payment provider Ecospend has launched a new marketplace payment solution for car repair-focused BNPL platform Bumper that will help connect customers with car dealers, a press release said. Because of partnering with Ecospend, payments will be able to be split between Bumper and thousands of local partners supplying...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Mastercard Backs nClude to Further Financial Inclusion in Egypt

Mastercard is investing in and collaborating with African technology company nClude to foster further financial inclusion across Egypt while also enhancing the country’s FinTech ecosystem. A venture capital investment platform focused on FinTechs, nClude was launched in partnership with Egyptian banks Banque Misr, National Bank of Egypt and Banque...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Financial Scams up the Ante for FI Investment in AI-Powered Tools

Something’s got to give, as the old song goes. As Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace, remarked to PYMNTS’ Karen Webster with a nod to fraud attacks bedeviling financial institutions: “The problem is big, and it continues to grow. So doing nothing isn’t really a solution to the problem.”
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy