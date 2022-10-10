Read full article on original website
Cottonwood Board of Adjustments Members Needed
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustments, each for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.
Prescott Valley Needs Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, and the Parks Arts and Recreation Commission. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
City of Flagstaff Proposes Stormwater Rate Adjustment
The City of Flagstaff is proposing amendments to the City Code to adopt new or increased fees related to stormwater service charges. Several events since the most recent rate adjustment have combined to make the current stormwater rate insufficient to meet current and future community needs. These events include post-wildfire flood mitigation needs, critical infrastructure upsizing needs in multiple drainage areas, deferred Capital Improvement Projects identified in the 2010 Northeast Area Master Drainage Study, and rapidly increasing materials and construction costs worldwide.
Vacancy Announced for Yavapai College Governing Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Yavapai College District Governing Board for District 5. A map and general geographical areas within the district are attached. The opening was created by the resignation of Board Member Mitch Padilla, who will be leaving the Yavapai College...
Prescott Valley Receives United Way Top Donor Award
The Town of Prescott Valley in September received a Top Donor Award from United Way of Yavapai County. For the past three years, Town employees have donated to the annual campaign, raising an average of $11,767 each year. The Town will kick off the Town’s 2022-2023 campaign this month, with...
Historic Partnership Agreement Signed by Northern AZ Colleges
The four community college districts covering all of northern Arizona have entered into a historic partnership agreement to help better serve students. The presidents of Coconino Community College, Mohave Community College, Northland Pioneer College, and Yavapai College recently signed an intergovernmental agreement called the Northern Arizona Community College Partnership (NACCP).
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 10th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
CAFMA INVITES PUBLIC TO MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
CAFMA INVITES PUBLIC TO MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in both a candlelight vigil and a celebration of life for Captain Zach Fields who passed away on Oct. 2nd. The candlelight vigil will...
Trick or Treat in Uptown Sedona on Halloween!
Trick or Treat! This Halloween, on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Uptown merchants will host safe and fun trick or treating once again in the Uptown area. Trick-or-treaters can expect the same great experience of fun treats and a...
Barry Barbe, Brad Fain Discuss Barbe’s Expansion into Prescott Valley | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Barry Barbe, Prescott’s celebrated chef – entrepreneur announces his expansion into Prescott Valley. He shares with host Brad Fain his passion for cuisine, connecting with community and design of community.Living a Good Life Podcast.
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Kaufman Graduates from FBI Academy
Prescott Valley Police Lieutenant Jason Kaufman graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy on September 13, 2022. The 10- week course takes place at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. During the Academy, Lt. Kaufman studied Leadership for Crisis Negotiations, Contemporary Issues and Media Relations, Psychology of...
Six Places to See Autumn Colors Around Prescott Valley
Fall has officially begun and in Prescott Valley and the surrounding areas Autumn colors have already begun to appear. With falling temperatures, trees will begin showing off their brilliant colors in that short magical period of time. Where are the best places to see all the beauty mother nature has...
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery presents the YC Faculty Art Exhibition
An eclectic art exhibition this fall will show new work by Yavapai College Prescott’s many artist-educators. The 2022 YC Faculty Art Exhibition will present paintings, drawings, sculpture, woodwork, ceramics, jewelry, and video art by 19 members of the college’s Visual Arts Department. Featured Artists include Brandelyn Andres, John...
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
