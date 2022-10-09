Don Lemon will no longer be on primetime on CNN. Instead, the 58-year-old is reportedly set to usher in a new morning news program as the network continues to undergo changes amid its parent company's merger. The move comes after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which Lemon blasted a Republican commentator earlier this month. It was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 as CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – makes more shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Per Licht's statement, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins will join Lemon when the new program debuts later this year.

