ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 160

Idele Dawson
3d ago

make me understand why Kanye doesn't understand the words that comes out his mouth are disgusting, disrespectful & Delusional.I give him credit for some of creativity, but he take it to the next level of spreading hate!

Reply(13)
42
Chanel
2d ago

He’s a billionaire. He’s super smart, and he’s doing this because he knows it will make him more money. Why don’t people understand this? It’s all a stunt to keep his name in the media, regardless of his mental health status. I’m not defending him one bit. I dint listen to his music, I’ve never watched a Kardashian show. Stating the facts. He’s outsmarted everyone and no one likes it.

Reply(3)
16
Cliff25
2d ago

why is rhe Jewish owned media can say anything about anyone.but no one's allowed to talk about the Jewish people????most of are politicians are duel citizens with Isreal......how convenient.

Reply(8)
21
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Business Insider

Kanye West slams lawmakers, including his 'friend' Trump: 'For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating'

Kanye West called out lawmakers for using Black voters during an interview with Tucker Carlson. West recalled Trump's delight at getting a boost in popularity after the rapper's White House visit. West said politicians, including Trump, saw Black people only as tools to raise approval ratings. Rapper Kanye West has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Antisemitism#Internet Archive#Wayback Machine#Meta#Anti Zionism#Kanyewest
Popculture

Don Lemon Loses Primetime Spot After On-Air Expletives Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Shakeup

Don Lemon will no longer be on primetime on CNN. Instead, the 58-year-old is reportedly set to usher in a new morning news program as the network continues to undergo changes amid its parent company's merger. The move comes after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which Lemon blasted a Republican commentator earlier this month. It was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 as CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – makes more shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Per Licht's statement, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins will join Lemon when the new program debuts later this year.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy