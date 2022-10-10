I Came Across A Study That Says Seeing Cats On The Internet Decreases Negative Feelings, So Here Are 21 Cats That'll Hopefully Help
Recently, I came across a study that says watching cats on the internet can "boost your energy level, heighten your positive emotions, and decrease your negative feelings." Let's put it to the test, shall we? Here are 22 cats I saved on Reddit because I liked them so much. Tell me at the end if it helped boost your mood. For science!
1. This cat that became the advertising.
At last it has come true from memes
2. This test that really showcases what's at the forefront of everyone's mind.
Blessed test from blessedimages
3. This cat that's definitely not possessed.
It's cats, guys. from memes
4. This cat that's definitely not summoning something from the great beyond.
I hear the meowing of our ancestors! from Eyebleach
5. These cats illustrating a simple point.
They really are a different story.. from memes
6. This cat with an unexpected best friend.
Beat friends for life from thisismylifenow
7. This showstopper.
Phantom of the opera from aww
8. This cat that just realized snowflakes may just be harder to catch than lasers.
Catching snowflakes from Eyebleach
9. This cat that's getting all of its brushing out with the help of a friend.
Scratchy from cute
10. This incredibly photogenic cat.
To make a cute panorama picture from therewasanattempt
11. This cat that, without context, looks like it did something gruesome.
The devourrring from noisygifs
12. This working barista.
Meow irl from MEOW_IRL
13. This dog...oh, wait.
He's not stuck... and it's also not a dog from gifs
14. This double cat.
MEOW_IRL from MEOW_IRL
15. This poky box.
To disturb the cat from therewasanattempt
16. This economic trade.
meow_irl from MEOW_IRL
17. This cat who is very worried for its friend.
"What are you doing to his brain, hooman?" from youseeingthisshit
18. This picture which speaks to anyone who's had the pleasure of sleeping with a cat.
Meow irl from MEOW_IRL
19. This chemistry lesson.
H2O is good for you from memes
20. This life imitating art.
cat or painting? from confusing_perspective
21. Finally, this advice, that I guarantee you're going to go try right meow.
Do it right meow! from Damnthatsinteresting
