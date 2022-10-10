ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

I Came Across A Study That Says Seeing Cats On The Internet Decreases Negative Feelings, So Here Are 21 Cats That'll Hopefully Help

By Audrey Engvalson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpynD_0iSeCoMd00

Recently, I came across a study that says watching cats on the internet can "boost your energy level, heighten your positive emotions, and decrease your negative feelings." Let's put it to the test, shall we? Here are 22 cats I saved on Reddit because I liked them so much. Tell me at the end if it helped boost your mood. For science!

1. This cat that became the advertising.

At last it has come true from memes

2. This test that really showcases what's at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Blessed test from blessedimages

3. This cat that's definitely not possessed.

It's cats, guys. from memes

4. This cat that's definitely not summoning something from the great beyond.

I hear the meowing of our ancestors! from Eyebleach

5. These cats illustrating a simple point.

They really are a different story.. from memes

6. This cat with an unexpected best friend.

Beat friends for life from thisismylifenow

Click the video to play it!

7. This showstopper.

Phantom of the opera from aww

8. This cat that just realized snowflakes may just be harder to catch than lasers.

Catching snowflakes from Eyebleach

9. This cat that's getting all of its brushing out with the help of a friend.

Scratchy from cute

Click the video to play it!

10. This incredibly photogenic cat.

To make a cute panorama picture from therewasanattempt

11. This cat that, without context, looks like it did something gruesome.

The devourrring from noisygifs

Click the video to play it!

12. This working barista.

Meow irl from MEOW_IRL

13. This dog...oh, wait.

He's not stuck... and it's also not a dog from gifs

14. This double cat.

MEOW_IRL from MEOW_IRL

15. This poky box.

To disturb the cat from therewasanattempt

Click the video to play it!

16. This economic trade.

meow_irl from MEOW_IRL

17. This cat who is very worried for its friend.

"What are you doing to his brain, hooman?" from youseeingthisshit

Click the video to play it!

18. This picture which speaks to anyone who's had the pleasure of sleeping with a cat.

Meow irl from MEOW_IRL

19. This chemistry lesson.

H2O is good for you from memes

20. This life imitating art.

cat or painting? from confusing_perspective

21. Finally, this advice, that I guarantee you're going to go try right meow.

Do it right meow! from Damnthatsinteresting

Comments / 10

Occam's Barbershop
3d ago

mmm... not a fan of having to click 21 different links just to see these pictures... if they were all on the same page, okay... but like this? nah, I'm skipping it

Reply(1)
13
Oh Lort
2d ago

Did anyone else think the half left of pic was a dog? Go ahead…. Look again. 😂🤣

Reply(3)
9
Related
Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Internet Memes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
ANIMALS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy