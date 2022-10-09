Read full article on original website
Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
Three arrested at comedy event in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were arrested at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday for interrupting comedian Kevin Hart's set. Police say Asia McNeill of Wilkes-Barre, along with Tina Ramos and Adrian Shaffer from New Jersey, caused a disturbance that forced Hart to stop his standup routine. The trio was...
Ready-to-work program aims to place workers
Williamsport, Pa. — Central PA CareerLink has announced a new job readiness program that aims to bolster Pennsylvania’s energy efficiency and weatherization workforce. The program, developed in partnership with the Clean Energy Center at Pennsylvania College of Technology and state Department of Community and Economic Development, is set to begin Oct. 20. Building Green Futures is a free four-week training program for individuals ages 18 and older. It equips people...
Superintendent: Student caught entering high school with firearm
PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Costello said a student was found in possession of a firearm when entering the
When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
FOX43.com
Christmas tree from Schuylkill County farm selected to decorate the White House this year
AUBURN, Pa. — A tree grown on a farm in Schuylkill County will grace the White House for the holiday season this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Monday. Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer Jr. joined White House Executive Usher Robert Downing and officials from the National Christmas Tree...
Husband, wife charged with riot following fight in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — A city man and his wife were arraigned Wednesday on arrest warrants alleging he assaulted another man who attempted to br
Three cited at comedian’s show at arena
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they cited three intoxicated people for disrupting the Kevin Hart performance at Mohegan Sun Arena that involved one of the suspects punching an officer on Sunday. Arrested were Asia Lynn McNeil, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, and two people from Peterson, N.J., Tina Ramos, 33,...
WNEP-TV 16
Wilkes-Barre company helping cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla — As Victor Vega of Wilkes-Barre sees a fishing tour boat on top of San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers, Florida, he stood there in shock. "The destruction is just, this is the worst I've seen. I've been to 11 catastrophes around the country, and this is by far the worst when it comes to damage," said Victor Vega, Wilkes-Barre.
Police capture wanted man after chase
WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted by multiple police departments was captured Wednesday afternoon in a Motorworld parking lot after a lengthy chase. Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad, 40, who was listed as homeless, was taken in custody around 4 p.m., according to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
local21news.com
Police warn parents about THC candy given out during Halloween
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are advising parents to check their kids' candy bags, after seizing numerous candies containing THC, according to Troop H in West Hanover Township. The candy, while it appears to be harmless and fun, is anything but. The packaging, police say,...
Scranton native in Florida reflects on Ian's impact
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Chad Evers has returned his mailbox in Cape Coral, Florida, to its rightful place, but it wasn't easy. "I found my mailbox all the way down there. You can see the stop sign where that car is pulling out all the way down there, so probably about a quarter mile from here, I found my mailbox," Evers said.
8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Men charged with theft of medical marijuana
Muncy, Pa. — Two men went to a home in Fairfield Township for a confrontation, but ended up breaking in and stealing marijuana instead. Stephen Cooper Sheets broke into the trailer through a bedroom window the afternoon of Sept. 7, according to police. Once inside, he let Zachary Bradley Pentz, 22, of South Williamsport in through the back door, police said. The two had gone to the trailer to confront a friend of the homeowner, but no one was home, they told police. ...
Pennsylvania National Guard members head to Middle East
More than 500 soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 28th Infantry Division are leaving their homes and families for a year-long deployment to the Middle East.
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
