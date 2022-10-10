ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘dangerous language’ after saying she ‘detests the Tories’

By Katy Clifton
 4 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of using “dangerous language” after saying “I detest the Tories” in an interview.

Speaking to the BBC during the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, the Scottish first minister took a swipe at the Conservatives and said she would prefer a Labour government in Westminster.

She said on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “If the question to me is would I prefer a Labour government over a Tory government – I detest the Tories and everything they stand for – so it’s not difficult to answer that question.”

Responding on the same programme, chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi called her language “really dangerous”.

“I prefer to work with my colleagues in Scotland on delivering the freeports, the greenports, as I want to do with [deputy first minister] John Swinney and others,” he added.

While Ms Sturgeon said she would favour a Labour government, she added: “Being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross right now. I think we need to see more of a radical alternative from Labour rather than just a pale imitation.

“If you’re asking me do I think either a Westminster Tory government or a Westminster Labour government are good enough for Scotland, then my answer to that is no.”

The first minister told the broadcaster she is disappointed that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has “thrown in the towel” on rejoining the European Union.

“I worked very well with Keir Starmer on Brexit,” she said. “I’m really disappointed that Keir Starmer has thrown in the towel on the European Union and no longer wants to take the UK or Scotland back into the European Union.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.

The Independent

Top Tory donor handed peerage – but former Daily Mail boss Paul Dacre misses out

Major Conservative donor Michael Hintze is set to enter the House of Lords after he was named among dozens of political figures on the latest honours list.Mr Hintze, a British-Australian businessman, has given around £4.5m to the Tory party and Tory candidates since 2002.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail who remains editor-in-chief of the newspaper’s publisher DMG Media, is not on the list – despite previously being tipped to receive the honour.But former Labour MP Tom Watson, who was deputy leader of the party under Jeremy Corbyn, will get a peerage after being nominated by leader Sir...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin offers to open Nord Stream gas tap ‘if EU wants’

Vladimir Putin claimed Russian energy providers would resume gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the EU asked them to.“The ball is in the court of the EU. If they want, they can just open the tap,” said the Russian president.Recent unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the as yet unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.Europe has strongly hinted that Moscow was guilty of causing the explosions, while Russia blamed the US.Mr Putin has repeatedly taunted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government’s growth agenda is in tatters, says ex-chancellor Lord Hammond

The Tory party has thrown away years of work to build its reputation for economic competence, a Conservative former chancellor has said.Lord Hammond said Liz Truss will have to return to a “more conventional economic policy”, but added that she can survive in her role as Prime Minister because his party’s MPs will not want to risk a general election.He said while the party might be “disillusioned with her”, they know ousting Ms Truss could result in the country going to the polls early.I'm afraid we've thrown away years and years of painstaking work to build and maintain a reputation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to apologise for tax cut U-turn debacle at 8 minute press conference

Liz Truss has refused to apologise for problems created by her economic policies, after U-turning on yet more of her budget.The prime minister left a planned press conference after just eight minutes and four questions, to shouts of “are you going to apologise?”She had just dodged a question about whether she should say sorry for the chaos – which has seen interest rates on mortgages and government debt surge, and the Tories’ political fortunes evaporate.Asked why she should remain as prime minister Ms Truss told reporters: “I’m absolutely determined to see through what I have promised, to deliver a...
U.K.
The Independent

Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor

Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to see through her low-tax agenda as she announced a major U-turn after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.The Prime Minister said her mission remains the pursuit of a “low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy” but accepted parts of the mini-budget last month went “further and faster” than markets had expected.Admitting she had to change course, she reversed a key policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.Speaking at a hastily-arranged Downing Street press conference, she said: “It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting...
U.K.
The Independent

Truss sacrifices Kwarteng to save her premiership as she ditches tax pledge

Liz Truss dramatically sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched one of his key tax-cutting measures as she attempted to shore up her faltering premiership.After three weeks of turmoil on the financial markets in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway, the Prime Minister acknowledged “the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change”.She replaced her ideological soulmate at the Treasury with Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary who backed her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.While his appointment was welcomed by some Tory MPs as “an experienced pair of hands”, some questioned...
POLITICS
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Fierce fighting continues across south and eastern Ukraine more than six months into Russian president Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of his sovereign neighbour. At the start of the war on 24 February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive that they believed would last only a matter of weeks. But their troops have made few meaningful gains beyond the Donbas and Crimea for months, have failed to take Kyiv or remove Volodymyr Zelensky from power and appear to have grossly underestimated the defensive force and collective unity of Ukraine, which, backed...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

