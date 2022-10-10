Rep. Lee Zeldin says shooting took place outside home on Long Island
Police say there is no apparent connection between a shooting outside Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island this afternoon - and the Republican nominee for New York governor.Investigators say two 17-year-old boys were injured in the drive-by shooting, then tried to hide in Zeldin's yard in Shirley. Zeldin says his twin 16-year-old daughters were home at the time, and when they heard gunshots, they locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911. Zeldin says his family is providing investigators with home security camera footage. ALSO READ | Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt
