Shirley, NY

Rep. Lee Zeldin says shooting took place outside home on Long Island

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

Police say there is no apparent connection between a shooting outside Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island this afternoon - and the Republican nominee for New York governor.

Investigators say two 17-year-old boys were injured in the drive-by shooting, then tried to hide in Zeldin's yard in Shirley.

Zeldin says his twin 16-year-old daughters were home at the time, and when they heard gunshots, they locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911.

Zeldin says his family is providing investigators with home security camera footage.

Lee Zeldin
