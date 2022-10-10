15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
Salma Hayek Forced Herself out of Her Trailer Everyday for ‘Wild Wild West’ Because She Was Embarrassed
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
RELATED PEOPLE
23 Actors Who Were Paid A Ton Despite Being — Fine, I'm Gonna Say It — Low-Key Lazy
Imagine going to work for four days and making 3 MILLION DOLLARS.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”
Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Fox Is Showing So Much Skin In These Insane Lace-Up Pants—And Fan Reactions Are Priceless
Megan Fox just posted a picture of herself wearing – nay, rocking – the most insane lace-up pants on Instagram on September 27th, proving that she is still capable of taking fans by surprise with her racy outfits. In the picture, the 36-year-old Jenn...
Angela Lansbury’s Children: Who Are Her 3 Kids?
London-born actor Angela Lansbury had two biological children and another child she helped raise during her second marriage. Here's what to know.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
survivornet.com
Brave Actor Val Kilmer, 62, Fights Throat Cancer And Scores A $1.4 Billion Success With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Throat cancer survivor and actor Val Kilmer is thriving after “Top Gun: Maverick” made $1.453 billion at the global box office this summer and became the highest-grossing film of this year. The film is set to remain in theaters and is available for purchase on digital platforms such...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
BuzzFeed
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0