Air Force football facing another needed bounce-back game, but with dwindling weapons

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
This again.

Air Force knows this position. Recovering from a disappointing loss. Assessing the latest round of injuries. Moving forward.

“Part of me is like, ‘I don’t know how this happens,’” linebacker Bo Richter said following a 34-27 loss to Utah State on Saturday night. “But we’ve got to move on. We do a good job and our coaching staff does a good job of getting us onto the next one. So we’ll be ready next week.”

Next up is UNLV, the team that shot out to a surprising 4-1 start before getting blasted 40-7 on Friday.

In theory, this would be a good bounce back opportunity for Air Force. The Falcons pounded UNLV last year 48-14, running for 511 yards without attempting a pass.

And in general, Air Force has turned to its ground game to recoup from a loss. During the past two years the Falcons are 14-5. The losses have all come by one score. In weeks following those first four losses the team is 3-1. In those wins, it has rushed for 437 yards (vs. Florida Atlantic), 388 yards (vs. Colorado State) and 461 yards (vs. Nevada).

But two problems, with the prospect of maintaining that, face Air Force this week. First, UNLV (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) doesn’t look like the same pushover. The Rebels gave up 171.8 yards per game on the ground last year, third worst in the Mountain West. This year they have cut that to 125 yards per game, third best in the conference.

Linebacker Austin Ajiake, who leads UNLV with 60 tackles (almost doubling the number of No. 2 tackler Jarrae Williams, who has 31), didn’t play last year against Air Force, missing the final four games with an injury.

Which leads to Air Force’s other problem – injuries. Maybe this is the week DeAndre Hughes, Dane Kinamon or Zac Larrier returns, bringing speed to the Falcons’ attack. Or maybe not. The Falcons aren’t just playing without their full arsenal – as every team experiences. They are without potential starters at tailback, slot receiver and tight end and a potential difference-making wild card in Larrier, a Mountain West track champion who can play quarterback, running back or receiver.

And now the defense, which is instrumental in cutting possession time for opponents and feeding the machine. That side of the ball could be without two of its best players in cornerback Michael Mack II and linebacker Alec Mock.

“I don’t think that was it,” coach Troy Calhoun said Saturday night when asked if the impact of the injuries showed itself in the second half when Utah State made its comeback. “I think it’s just more the fundamental part that we have to be better, really in all facets. We’ve got to block better. We’ve got to earn more first downs offensively and defensively we have to get off blocks and we have to tackle better, too.”

The available players, whomever they are, will travel to UNLV late Saturday night.

The Falcons (4-2, 1-2) know from 2015 that they could still win their division with two losses, but that could be a longshot. They haven’t been eliminated from any of their primary goals, but the margin for error where the conference is concerned has shrunk to zero. And maybe the season will show the conference is already lost to the Falcons. Boise State has back-to-back lopsided wins over San Diego State and Fresno State, suddenly looking like its formidable, typical self. The Falcons have already ceded tiebreakers to Wyoming and Utah State through losses. It’s not a great position, but it will be far worse without another quick recovery with whatever crew is available.

“Just bounce back,” fullback Brad Roberts said on Saturday night when asked what comes next. “We’ve got to play UNLV in Vegas next week. They’re a great team and we have to perform better. I think we’re going to get after it this week in practice and I hope that helps the team get over it.”

