UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested

A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a Saturday shooting that left two people injured, including a University of Georgia student, just blocks from campus, according to police.

Athens-Clarke County officers were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street around 2:15 a.m. about a fight, according to an incident report. Upon arrival, police found a 30-year-old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar, the report states. A 22-year-old woman was standing nearby with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Both victims were expected to survive, police said in a statement.

The woman is a fourth-year UGA student, the university confirmed Monday.

“University representatives were with the student and family at the hospital Saturday morning, and we are continuing to provide support during recovery from this horrible incident,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

At the scene, witnesses pointed out the suspect, who was wearing a red hoodie while crossing Clayton Street, the incident report states. Responding officers then apprehended 24-year-old Corey Austin, police said.

Austin was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail and faces two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to online jail records.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.