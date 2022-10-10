It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"

it's kinda like meeting your favorite movie star or sports figure. they rarely live up to what you fantasized them being...
it probably scared him being out there and looking back onto earth and seeing nothing but darkness and death around him. he realized how precious earth is and how deadly space is. we need to do a better job taking care of our planet because she is a rare jewel full of life in a deadly universe.
I don't know if this is a demonstration of how Hollywood actors given a platform on a spaceship at the doorstep of space can only see the negativity in it all the Doom mentality I understand Mr Shatner has been quite successful at most of his endeavors but I'm quite positive the most human beings are quite aware of the tragic situation that human beings animal life plant life and planet Earth the great struggles we have ahead but you took a ride that should have been very inspiring and positive for the rest of us and your words would have gone a long way and a positive format I'm tired of hearing about climate change and all the crapola we need to do something but whining and crying about it doesn't do it how can we positively change it in a positive way with positive people and a positive effort to get the damn job done
