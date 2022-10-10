ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IdUQ_0iSXFKFJ00

Depending on how old you are, you might know a lot or a little about legendary actor William Shatner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9Ex6_0iSXFKFJ00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

But you probably remember when the 91-year-old Star Trek great became the oldest person to go into outer space last year, on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space shuttle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vk1El_0iSXFKFJ00
Mario Tama / Getty Images

Obviously, when it comes to going to space, there's one question that immediately comes to mind: What's it like ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFiSM_0iSXFKFJ00
Mario Tama / Getty Images

Well, Shatner talks about his trip to the final frontier in his new memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder — and it sounds like the experience was pretty intense in a not-so-great way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRlob_0iSXFKFJ00
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

In the book (via Variety ), William recalls his pre-flight anxiety after being shown a "thick cement room" that he and the other passengers were instructed to "rush" into "if the rocket explodes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28izXW_0iSXFKFJ00
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Despite an "anomaly" in the engine shortly before takeoff, the flight went off without a hitch — and when the space shuttle entered orbit, William wanted to get an idea of what space looked like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhuSL_0iSXFKFJ00
Mario Tama / Getty Images

"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around," he recalled. "The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that. I wanted, needed to get to the window as quickly as possible to see what was out there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXAz0_0iSXFKFJ00
Nasa / Getty Images

After looking toward Earth, William turned to the other window to gaze into the massive expanse of space...and in his words, "all I saw was death."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHvOn_0iSXFKFJ00
Ian Waldie / Getty Images

"I saw a cold, dark, black emptiness," he wrote. "It was unlike any blackness you can see or feel on Earth. It was deep, enveloping, all-encompassing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GTNP_0iSXFKFJ00
Ye Aung Thu / AFP via Getty Images

"I turned back toward the light of home. I could see the curvature of Earth, the beige of the desert, the white of the clouds, and the blue of the sky. It was life. Nurturing, sustaining life. Mother Earth. Gaia. And I was leaving her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y07yI_0iSXFKFJ00
Heritage Images / Getty Images

"Everything I had thought was wrong. Everything I had expected to see was wrong."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tt4vs_0iSXFKFJ00
NASA / HHT / AFP via Getty Images

William wrote that he expected going into space to provide "the ultimate catharsis of that connection I had been looking for between all living things — that being up there would be the next beautiful step to understanding the harmony of the universe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5s1B_0iSXFKFJ00
Nasa, Esa, Csa, And Stsci / Getty Images

"I had a different experience, because I discovered that the beauty isn’t out there, it’s down here, with all of us. Leaving that behind made my connection to our tiny planet even more profound."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGdWb_0iSXFKFJ00
Ye Aung Thu / AFP via Getty Images

"It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185rAH_0iSXFKFJ00
Heritage Images / Getty Images

Sounds intense! I think I'll pass — but William's entire account of going to space is worth reading. Check it out here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTIS9_0iSXFKFJ00
Mario Tama / Getty Images

Comments / 10

NannasBananas
3d ago

it's kinda like meeting your favorite movie star or sports figure. they rarely live up to what you fantasized them being...

Reply(1)
10
Brylee Handley
3d ago

it probably scared him being out there and looking back onto earth and seeing nothing but darkness and death around him. he realized how precious earth is and how deadly space is. we need to do a better job taking care of our planet because she is a rare jewel full of life in a deadly universe.

Reply
5
Nathan Goebel
3d ago

I don't know if this is a demonstration of how Hollywood actors given a platform on a spaceship at the doorstep of space can only see the negativity in it all the Doom mentality I understand Mr Shatner has been quite successful at most of his endeavors but I'm quite positive the most human beings are quite aware of the tragic situation that human beings animal life plant life and planet Earth the great struggles we have ahead but you took a ride that should have been very inspiring and positive for the rest of us and your words would have gone a long way and a positive format I'm tired of hearing about climate change and all the crapola we need to do something but whining and crying about it doesn't do it how can we positively change it in a positive way with positive people and a positive effort to get the damn job done

Reply
4
