San Bernardino County, CA

80-year-old woman attacked, killed by dogs in San Bernardino County, authorities say

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0iSUFQIM00 An 80-year-old woman was fatally attacked by two dogs Friday while she was out for a walk in the high desert community of Baldy Mesa, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Vinton Street and Mesa Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Saturday in a news release.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the victim, later identified as Soon Han, unresponsive in the roadway, the statement said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Bernardino County Animal Care & Control took custody of the dogs after a preliminary investigation indicated they were from a nearby home, the Sheriff's Department said.

The owner of the two Dogo Argentinos was located and was cooperating with authorities. The animals "will be held until the investigation is complete and a vicious dog hearing takes place," the statement said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Deputy C. Fox at the Victor Valley sheriff's station, at (760) 552-6800 or sheriff's dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

