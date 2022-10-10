ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment building possibly torched, causing roof to collapse, damaging 12 units, firefighters say

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

A firefighter and resident were injured after an apartment building in west Houston was possibly torched, according to investigators.

The Houston Fire Department said at about 5:30 p.m., crews responded to heavy fire and smoke at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Lazy Hollow Drive.

The fire reportedly started in the building's common utility room and led to 12 units being damaged due to the flames, according to HFD.

Investigators said the fire burned through the roof, causing it to collapse, and damaged an electrical unit that cut the power out at two complexes.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for back injuries along with a resident, who had some discomfort, HFD said.

The fire was tamed at 5:41 p.m., according to authorities.

Investigators said they were interviewing witnesses after they received reports of a suspicious person running away from the area.

Firefighters reported several dogs and kittens who were rescued and reunited with their owners all evening.

