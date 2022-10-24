ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

X-23: Deadly Regenesis explores Laura Kinney's past

By George Marston
 2 days ago

Laura Kinney, the second Wolverine, is getting her own limited series in 2023 that brings her back to a time when she was called X-23, a clone designation given to Laura by the genetic engineers that created her from the original Wolverine's DNA.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-23: Deadly Regenesis was announced during the Women of Marvel panel at New York Comic Con 2022 and is a five-issue limited series that starts in March 2023  written by Erica Schultz with art by Edgar Salazar and covers from Kalman Andrasofszky and Mike Choi.

The series is set during the X-Men's Utopia before Laura became Wolverine and was one of mutantkind's deadliest assassins. According to Marvel, the series aims to add "surprising depth" to X-23's hero's journey as she is targeted for revenge by an iconic Marvel supervillain and an all-new adversary with an extreme personal vendetta against Laura.

X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1 variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I've been a fan of X-23 from her first appearance in X-Men: Evolution twenty years ago," says Schultz. "The fact that I get to play in the X-Men sandbox is its own reward, but having the opportunity to explore a character as complex and nuanced as Laura is a dream. Edgar Salazar, Mark Basso, and Drew Baumgartner have been fantastic to work with, and I really hope the fans enjoy this take on her."

"Working on X-23: Deadly Regenesis has been a fun ride! There's lots of action, but I also enjoyed going deeper into Laura Kinney's personality and seeing what makes her who she is," Salazar adds. "I enjoyed teaming up with Erica Schultz. She really knows how to make a great story, with clever Ideas delivered in every script in a clear way, which is great for me as an artist."

Keep up to date with all the new X-Men comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.

