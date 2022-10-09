Texas District Attorney names San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald's parking lot

at this point justice is what the people will seek in the streets. no officer safe becsuse their reckless colleagues have eroded public trust.
Cops have no excuses for the violence taking place by them....The badge didn't give them the right to be JUDGE, JURY, AND
Iit's a shame that people can be so insensitive towards the next man's pain. You're saying that the poor innocent baby tried to run over a cop which is completely false, if you watch the video you would know nothing hit that cop. and the young boy did the right thing by leaving or pulling off because at that point how was he didn't know that he wasn't being kidnapped or targeted for murder. A cop snatches Open Your door tells you to get out without any probable cause with his have already on his gun and all of a sudden he's the cop is the victim. SMH, get real.... These Cops are out of hand, they've been let's believe so long that they can do whatever they want without consequences and now that they have to face the consequences they want to lie and falsify statements just like in the Brianna Taylor incident where the cops admitted to falsifying documents for the warrant on her place.
Comments / 86