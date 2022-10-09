ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas District Attorney names San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald's parking lot

By Michelle Watson, Josh Campbell, Emma Tucker
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 86

Nonamejane
3d ago

at this point justice is what the people will seek in the streets. no officer safe becsuse their reckless colleagues have eroded public trust.

Reply(7)
21
Christopher Hill
3d ago

Cops have no excuses for the violence taking place by them....The badge didn't give them the right to be JUDGE, JURY, AND

Reply(1)
23
laroy Wills
3d ago

Iit's a shame that people can be so insensitive towards the next man's pain. You're saying that the poor innocent baby tried to run over a cop which is completely false, if you watch the video you would know nothing hit that cop. and the young boy did the right thing by leaving or pulling off because at that point how was he didn't know that he wasn't being kidnapped or targeted for murder. A cop snatches Open Your door tells you to get out without any probable cause with his have already on his gun and all of a sudden he's the cop is the victim. SMH, get real.... These Cops are out of hand, they've been let's believe so long that they can do whatever they want without consequences and now that they have to face the consequences they want to lie and falsify statements just like in the Brianna Taylor incident where the cops admitted to falsifying documents for the warrant on her place.

Reply(4)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Sapd#Civil Rights Division
People

Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'

Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Black Enterprise

Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000

The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower

Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death on a Texas roadway Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station. Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'

Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Dallas man kills 21-year-old woman after she beat him in basketball game: ‘Senseless’

A Texas woman was fatally shot by a friend over a basketball dispute, her family says. Asia Womack, 31, succumbed to gunshot wounds on Monday after she played against her assailant at the TG Terry Park in South Dallas, Fox 4 reported, Ms Womack’s family told the outlet that there was ”trash talk” and the suspect became enraged when she won the game. Dallas authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg and are asking for the public's help to find him, according to CBS. Ms Womack’s mother, Andrea Womack, said her daughter lived and breathed basketball, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy