Texas District Attorney names San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald's parking lot

A Texas woman was fatally shot by a friend over a basketball dispute, her family says. Asia Womack, 31, succumbed to gunshot wounds on Monday after she played against her assailant at the TG Terry Park in South Dallas, Fox 4 reported, Ms Womack’s family told the outlet that there was ”trash talk” and the suspect became enraged when she won the game. Dallas authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg and are asking for the public's help to find him, according to CBS. Ms Womack’s mother, Andrea Womack, said her daughter lived and breathed basketball, and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO