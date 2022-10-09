ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 137

Rachel Gordon
4d ago

so she didn't check on him while in his playpen for 3 hrs...sweet baby Jesus I hope this baby is found safe but I have a feeling there is a lot more going on that we don't know about; 😔 sadly

Reply(6)
82
Andrea Willis
3d ago

The boyfriend went to work at 0530, have they checked his route to work? And why is the child not checked on for three hours? Seriously! I would take a good hard look at the mother and her boyfriend. Cancelling the babysitter so unexpectedly ( according to the babysitter) was out of the norm!

Reply(6)
26
Tammy Cannon
4d ago

God bless this sweet child. Lord wrap your arms around him and lead him safely back home,in Jesus Christ name I pray 🙏 Amen 🙏❤️

Reply(5)
40
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — We spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.”. McCarta said...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy