Rachel Gordon
4d ago
so she didn't check on him while in his playpen for 3 hrs...sweet baby Jesus I hope this baby is found safe but I have a feeling there is a lot more going on that we don't know about; 😔 sadly
Andrea Willis
3d ago
The boyfriend went to work at 0530, have they checked his route to work? And why is the child not checked on for three hours? Seriously! I would take a good hard look at the mother and her boyfriend. Cancelling the babysitter so unexpectedly ( according to the babysitter) was out of the norm!
Tammy Cannon
4d ago
God bless this sweet child. Lord wrap your arms around him and lead him safely back home,in Jesus Christ name I pray 🙏 Amen 🙏❤️
