Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings — air date and everything we know so far

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will see Love Island 2022 favorites Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti returning to ITV2 for more flirty fun, and it's coming to ITV2 and ITVX very soon!

The pair became the latest couple to join the Love Island winners list after winning the hearts of the public who enjoyed seeing their love story unfold over the summer. Now, they're returning for a two-part series which will see the couple packing their bags and jetting off for more adventures.

Together, Ekin-Su and Davide will be heading back to their hometowns in Italy and Turkey, meeting old friends and family and sampling the culture and cuisine of both countries.

Here's everything we know about Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings right now...

We've finally learned when Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings will hit our screens! After a short wait, ITV has confirmed that the travel show will air on ITV2 on Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29 at 9 pm.

This also means you'll be able to stream the series live and on-demand on ITVX, the newly-launched streaming service that's replaced ITV Hub.

There's good news for US fans, too, as Ekin-Su has confirmed the series will be coming to Hulu in response to one fan's question on Instagram.

What will Ekin-Su & Davide get up to on their travels?

ITV has revealed what the two reality stars will be getting up to on their romantic getaway. First off, Davide will be returning to his hometown of Frosinone in Italy with Ekin-Su by his side.

Before they get there, the pair will embark on a whistle-stop tour of Verona, which Shakespeare fans will know as the city of love made famous in Romeo and Juliet. Then, they'll travel through the Tuscan valley before eventually heading off to visit Istanbul in Turkey.

There, Ekin-Su will be introducing Davide to some of her acting colleagues, and then the pair will set off on an eight-hour road trip in a campervan to visit Odemis, Ekin-Su's family village.

Throughout their journeys, we'll be meeting the couple's family and friends and taking in the sights of Turkey and Italy.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2 said: "We can't wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2. We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together."

Is there a trailer?

Ekin-Su has shared a brief teaser of the pair getting up to all kinds of mischief across her social media channels. Whilst it looks like the pair have plenty of fun in the sun, it teases a couple of arguments as well; is there trouble in paradise?

