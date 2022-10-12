Prime Day headphone deals: huge savings available on AirPods, Beats and more

Amazon offers a wide range of fantastic Prime Day deals on wireless earbuds from the likes of Apple, Beats, Sennheiser, JBL and many more. Some discounts can save you up to $150 — and that is music to our ears, pun intended.

Our dedicated fitness team spent hours browsing through the sea of Amazon Prime Day deals to pick the biggest bargains on the best running headphones around. So no matter your budget, needs, or preferences, there's a great option for you.

If you're after Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a secure fit or audio perfection, look below to find the right headphones for you at a fantastic price. Each pair has been hand-picked by our in-house fitness experts, who regularly test the latest models to see which ones can withstand hardcore workouts while still offering excellent sound. So, with their recommendation behind you, you can hit "buy" with confidence.

Prime Day headphone deals

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphone | $149.95 $54.95 (Save 63%)

With up to 20 hours of battery power, these small but mighty headphones will see you through a marathon if necessary. They come with ambient aware and talk-thru settings, which allow you to filter out just the right amount of background noise, and are sweat/ water resistant. View Deal

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones | $99.95 $49.95 (Save 50%)

Quality noise canceling headphones for under $50 are incredibly hard to come by, so make the most of this JBL Tune deal while you can - they’re currently down 50%, falling from $99.95 to $49.95 in 2022’s second Prime Day sale. Like the Sennheisers before them, they’re IPX4-rated, meaning they’re water resistant and sweatproof. They have up to 40 hours of battery life with their charging case too, and have a smart ambient feature which is useful if you’re running in the city and want to hear what’s going on around you. View Deal

JBL VIBE 100 headphones | $49.95 $29.95 (Save 40%)

If you want a cheap pair of running headphones, these are ideal. At less than $30 they still pack plenty of punch, with a good bass-y sound. They also come with an impressive 20 hour battery life and a 3-pack of earbud tips. View Deal

Beats PowerBeats Pro | $249.95 $199.95 (Save 20%)

Save a cool $50 on these earbuds, which we rank highly in our round-up of the best running headphones. With a super secure fit, they're ideal if you like doing intense workouts such as HIIT and Crossfit.



View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | $299.95 $149.95 (Save 50%)

When it comes to audio equipment, the name Sennheiser is synonymous with quality, and these earbuds are no different. From the sleek finish to the high-end stereo sound, there’s a lot to like here. Meanwhile, the snug fit, ANC and IPX4 waterproof rating mean they can handle grueling workouts, no sweat. In the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can save 50% off these premium earbuds, which are down from $299.95 to $149.95. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Earbuds | $279.99 $248 (Save 11%)

These slick earbuds from Sony boast industry-leading noise canceling tech, allowing you to truly focus on your sporting performance. The IPX4 water resistance means you don't have to worry about rain or sweat damaging the buds and fast-charging means they can be ready for an hour-long run in minutes. View Deal

Beats Fit Pro | $199.95 $159.95 (Save 20%)

Beats headphones are renowned for their bass-heavy sound, making them a perfect match for fast-paced runs and hardcore workouts. Unfortunately, they rarely come cheap. However, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales, the Fit Pro earbuds are more affordable than normal, dropping $40 from $199.95 to $159.95. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones | $129 $89 (Save 31%)

Bose is an old head in the headphone game, and the brand puts its experience to good use here to deliver a quality pair of near-wireless running headphones (currently down from $129 to $89). The two earbuds are connected by a thin cord, adding an extra layer of security if you’re worried about your headphones falling out, though that shouldn’t be a problem thanks to the specially designed “StayHear” silicone tips. View Deal

UNDER $20!

JLab Go Air Sport Wireless Workout Earbuds | Was : $29.99 Now: $19.99 (Save 33%)

Fancy a pair of true wireless sports headphones with IP55 sweat resistance, ergonomic earhooks for a secure fit, touch controls and a portable charging case, all for under $20? Of course you do! And now, thanks to these cut-price JLAB Go Air Sport Wireless Workout Earbuds, you can. View Deal

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds | $129.95 $69.95 at Amazon (Save 46%)

If top-line Sennheiser models seems a bit pricey, consider these more affordable earbuds from the sound experts — down from £129.95 to just $69.95 in the Prime Day sale. They promise superior sound, up to 27 hours of battery life with the portable charging case, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, and a bass boost feature that’s great for helping you push the pace when running. View Deal

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones | $99.99 $58 (Save 42%)

With up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, without taking into account the portable charging case, the Sony WF-CF500 headphones won’t let you down on long runs. And now they’re almost half price, with the Prime Day sale cutting the price from $99.99 to $58 to save you over $40. View Deal

LG Tone Free FP5 Enhanced Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds | $69.95 $64 (Save 12%)

The discount may not be as significant as other headphones on this list, but with an MSRP of just $69.95 the LG Tone Free earbuds offer great value for money even when they’re not discounted. Despite being at the lower end of the headphone price range, they have ANC, a contoured design that conforms to the shape of the ear and a fast charging feature that’s ideal for movers and shakers that are rarely within reach of a mains outlet. View Deal

Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case | Was $159.00 Now $89.99 (Save 43%)

The second generation of AirPods boasts exceptional battery life and cutting edge sound quality, making it one of the most popular earbuds on the market. Now you can get this premium Apple product 43% cheaper on Amazon. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case and Customizable Fit | Was: $249.99 Now: $223.24 (Save: 10% )

Save 10% on this flagship Apple product. The second generation of AirPods boasts exceptional battery life and cutting edge sound quality, making it one of the most popular earbuds on the market. Now available with a customizable fit and lightning-speed MagSafe Charging Case. View Deal

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon announced a second Amazon Prime Day lasting two days; Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12. During this time, the site will offer significant discounts on a wide variety of products including running headphones, treadmills and exercise bikes.