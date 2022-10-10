ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ron Johnson sees advantages over Barnes in new Wisconsin poll

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zv7Q_0iSLsDK900

A new poll of the two races to watch in Wisconsin reveals a serious problem for Democrats, particularly Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was released on Sunday. Analyzing the Wisconsin Senate and governor’s races, the poll found both races deadlocked: Mr Barnes trails incumbent Sen Ron Johnson by just one percentage point, while Gov Tony Evers , a Democrat, is tied with his GOP opponent Tim Michels.

Normally, any challenger hoping to unseat an incumbent senator would love to see a poll that showed them within one point of their opponent. But digging deeper, there’s a clear issue that could play out on election day.

Mr Barnes trails his GOP opponent by huge margins on two key issues: The economy and crime, both of which are consistently rated in voters’ top concerns when they go to the polls. He leads Mr Johnson significantly among voters who named abortion rights as one of their top issues, but that is likely a smaller number of votes. Mr Barnes’s stance on abortion rights was the top reason most of his supporters gave for supporting him, while reasons including support for his economic policies and views on crime trailed far behind.

In general, there’s also an enthusiasm gap between Mr Johnson and his challenger. Just 49 per cent of Mr Barnes’s voters said they were very enthusiastic about his candidacy, compared to 59 per cent of Mr Johnson’s voters who said the same about the senator. The number of Barnes voters who said they were supporting their candidate mainly to oppose the incumbent was more than double the number who gave a similar reason for supporting Mr Johnson.

The poll essentially illuminates two paths forward for Mr Barnes: He can attempt to expand his appeal among voters concerned about the economy and issues of law enforcement, or instead seek to expand the number of voters who see his support for abortion as a reason to oust the incumbent.

One bright spot for the Democrat in the poll came in terms of favorability rankings for the two candidates: Mr Johnson’s favorability rating is lower than his opponent’s and his unfavorable rating is higher, likely a result of continued coverage of Mr Johnson’s role in a scheme to toss out Wisconsin’s 2020 election results on January 6.

The CBS poll surveyed 1,285 registered voters in Wisconsin between 3-7 October; the margin of error is 3.7 percentage points.

Comments / 18

Dan S
4d ago

the state houses has been controlled by republicans for over a decade and eight years under a republican governor...who has failed the public with laws reducing crime...the entire world has inflation issues...

Reply
12
bill zollweg
2d ago

Johnson say Barnes is soft on crime, but Johnson has been in office for 12 years, so shouldn’t he have solve the crime thing already?

Reply
4
empath
3d ago

Ron Johnson is an old white guy with his klan costume in the trunk of his car. Remember that. He is pure hate.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Barnes, WI
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Election State#Democrats#Cbs News#The Wisconsin Senate#Gop
Newsweek

Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Kelly Tshibaka 35 Days to Election Day

After being censured by her own party and disavowed by former President Donald Trump, Alaska's longtime U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski ultimately won nearly half the state's vote in a crowded primary field to decide the four candidates who would be on the ballot in November. Whether she survives Election Day...
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values

(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

The Independent

881K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy