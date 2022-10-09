ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women found guilty after deadly NC attack on mom of 2 at gas station

By Dolan Reynolds, Daniel Pierce
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svn9l_0iSElgyY00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on 11 of 16 charges in connection to the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019.

Police say an SUV drove into a crowd at the Exxon on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro on Oct. 12, 2019, running over six people, including Zanelle Tucker and her cousin Latika Tucker.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in Oct. 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

On Friday, Watlington was found guilty of first-degree murder, and Felton was found guilty of accessory after the fact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqbWR_0iSElgyY00
Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27.

Both women were not found guilty of five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Watlington was sentenced to life without parole, and Felton faces a minimum of 9-and-a-half to 10 years in prison.

Paula Edmondson, the mother of Felton and the aunt of Watlington claimed that the two had tried to break up a fight and were jumped by a group of people.

“No one came to their rescue to help them. No one called the police. Everybody egging the fight on, but no one tried to stop it,” Edmondson said.

The two women were seen on multiple cellphone videos yelling and being punched by a group of various people.

Friends and family of Zanelle Tucker held a vigil on Oct. 2019 at the gas station parking lot where the mother of two was run over and killed.

“I still feel guilty because my niece ain’t here, so I don’t know how to process that. I don’t understand why my daughter is here, and my niece is not here,” said Tammy Tucker, Latika’s mom and Zanelle’s aunt.

Loved ones filled the gas station with Zanelle’s favorite color, wearing yellow shirts and releasing yellow balloons. They also pleaded for the community to show compassion.

“I just want them to leave my family alone. Stop posting them videos. Everybody’s seen it. There’s no more you can show us. I happened to watch one, and I’ll never get that image of my daughter and niece laying there,” Tucker said.

