Dry through Wednesday; wet weather to move in to end the workweek

NEW: Weather to Watch on Thursday. A cold front will bring showers and gusty SSE winds on Thursday with a few PM downpours or thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain.

NEXT: More awesome October weather through Wednesday!

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression JULIA - dissipating over Guatemala.

Another wave over the Yucatan near Cozumel, but that's about it.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says it will be sunny, mild and pleasant through Wednesday before rain hits the area.



FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: upper 40s… some 30s in the Pine Barrens.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sun and mild temperatures. Highs: upper 60s. Chilly at night with calm conditions. Lows: 40s, but 30-35 across the Pine Barrens (some frost possible).

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows: low 50s.

THURSDAY: Weather to Watch Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Showers likely and a chance of a few thunderstorms and some downpours towards evening and at night. Highs: near 70. Lows: 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers, then dry and pleasant. 60-65.

WEEKEND: Sunny, pleasant Saturday.. Clouds increase Sunday with a few showers late. 60-65.