Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia , according to a city official.

A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine .

The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.

“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

On Saturday, three people were killed when the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge in the annexed region of Crimea came under attack.

Neither side has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Crimea’s Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov said: “Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”

Todd Patten
3d ago

russians are such cowards. they attack civilians because they arent man enough to just bring the fight against the Ukrainian forces

The Independent

