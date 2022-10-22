Scott Franzke's top Phillies 2022 playoff calls
Scott Franzke began his tenure as radio play-by-play voice of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006 and has been tremendous from the start.
Franzke's calls throughout the Phillies' historic era from 2007 to 2011 will never be forgotten, none greater than the Jimmy Rollins walk-off vs. the Dodgers . And now, 11 years later, the Phils are back making October memories and Franzke is back calling them in ways only he can.
Jean Segura's two run single
Kyle Schwarber's lead off home run
Bryce Harper's home run
Final out, Phillies win
Phillies advance to the NLCS
J.T. Realmuto inside the park home run
Brandon Marsh's three-run home run
Rhys Hoskins' three-run home run
Bryce Harper's home run
Phillies win
Nick Castellanos' 9th inning diving catch
Final out
Phillies advance to NLDS
Bryce Harper's first playoff homer as a Phillie
Alec Bohm's incredible catch
Seranthony Dominguez shuts down the Cards in the 8th of Game 2
Jean Segura's go-ahead two-run single
