Scott Franzke's top Phillies 2022 playoff calls

Scott Franzke began his tenure as radio play-by-play voice of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006 and has been tremendous from the start.

Franzke's calls throughout the Phillies' historic era from 2007 to 2011 will never be forgotten, none greater than the Jimmy Rollins walk-off vs. the Dodgers . And now, 11 years later, the Phils are back making October memories and Franzke is back calling them in ways only he can.

Jean Segura's two run single

Kyle Schwarber's lead off home run

Bryce Harper's home run

Final out, Phillies win

Phillies advance to the NLCS

J.T. Realmuto inside the park home run

Brandon Marsh's three-run home run

Rhys Hoskins' three-run home run

Bryce Harper's home run

Phillies win

Nick Castellanos' 9th inning diving catch

Final out

Phillies advance to NLDS

Bryce Harper's first playoff homer as a Phillie

Alec Bohm's incredible catch

Seranthony Dominguez shuts down the Cards in the 8th of Game 2

Jean Segura's go-ahead two-run single

