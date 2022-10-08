ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Women’s golf plays three rounds at Quinnipiac Classic

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Holy Cross women's golf team took part in the three round Quinnipiac Classic at The Farms Country Club Monday and Tuesday morning. The Crusaders moved up one slot to finish in 10th place on the par 72 course during rounds two and three. Holy Cross...
