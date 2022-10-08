Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
SettleMint, a Low Code Platform for Blockchain Apps Raises €16 Million led by Molten Ventures
SettleMint, a low-code platform for blockchain app development, has raised €16 Million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures and OTB. Other investors include, Fujitsu Ventures, Allusion, and Bloccelerate and existing investor Medici Ventures. Settlement aims to remove the complexity currently intrinsic to blockchain development and “enable...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea
Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
Indian Billionaire Tussling With Jeff Bezos On Rich List Looks To Raise $10B To Fund Expansion Into Clean Energy, Ports
The world’s biggest wealth gainer of this year and Asia's richest man — India’s Gautam Adani — is looking to raise at least $10 billion to fund the expansion of his conglomerate in clean energy and ports. What Happened: The billionaire's Adani Group is in the...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Believes XRP to Be Commodity, Shiba Eternity Sets Historic Record, Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder says XRP should be regulated as commodity, here’s why. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson expressed his opinion on the legal status of XRP. He believes...
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
bitcoinist.com
Google And Coinbase Partner To Enable Cloud Crypto Payments
Per a report from CNBC, big tech giant Google entered into a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. The partners will enable selected customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services. The announcement was made during Google’s Cloud Next conference. The new crypto payment feature will come into effect...
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership
Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore
Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
Grayscale And Foundry Partner To Introduce A Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Bitcoin BTC/USD asset management firm Grayscale announced a new investment product that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin mining equipment. The fund will generate money to purchase Bitcoin ASIC computers, which Foundry Digital will run to mine and trade Bitcoin for investors. The Asset Management Firm’s Strategic Mining Play. The...
thecoinrise.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
crowdfundinsider.com
Former Novi (Meta) Wallet Team Members Raise Funding on Wefunder for Crypto Custody Startup – Derisk
Novi was a digital wallet project launched by Meta (Facebook) that first intended to support Meta’s digital currency initiative Diem (originally called Libra). Diem eventually fell apart due to many different reasons, not to mention tons of global pushback from policymakers. Novi could have operated without Diem but Meta pulled the plug on the project this past July.
nftevening.com
Frank Announces DeGods Ecosystem Is Going 0% Royalties
DeGods, the most successful Solana project to date, is updating all of its NFTs to 0% royalties! Founder Frank DeGods released the statement via Twitter, making waves among NFT collectors. This controversial decision also raised questions about what NFT royalties really are and their importance in the NFT space. Before...
tipranks.com
Microsoft Eyeing Investment in Play-to-Earn Gaming Platform
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is potentially looking to lead a funding round of more than $100 million in Zupee, a play-to-earn gaming platform, according to TechCrunch. The gaming platform operates a skill-based casual gaming model, has raised more than $120 million so far, and already crossed 70 million downloads in board games.
Tech Billionaires Lost $373 Billion in Market Rout
The fall in the markets since January affects almost all investors. Apart from the defensive sectors and energy, the rest of the economy is impacted by the uncertainties surrounding growth. The aggressive increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40...
How DAOs are Defining the Next Generation of Gaming
In recent years, NFTs and play-to-earn (P2E) games have dominated the conversation around blockchain technology in gaming. And rightly so. With the successes of projects like Axie Infinity, there is little doubt that NFTs and blockchain-based games will play a major role in the future of gaming. But while the...
cryptoglobe.com
World’s Largest Global Custodian Launches Its Crypto Custody Platform in the U.S.
On Tuesday (October 11), BNY Mellon announced that its Digital Asset Custody platform had gone live in the U.S. with “select clients” now able to hold and transfer Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH). At the end of Q2 2022, BNY Mellon had “$43.0 trillion in assets under custody...
