crowdfundinsider.com

SettleMint, a Low Code Platform for Blockchain Apps Raises €16 Million led by Molten Ventures

SettleMint, a low-code platform for blockchain app development, has raised €16 Million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures and OTB. Other investors include, Fujitsu Ventures, Allusion, and Bloccelerate and existing investor Medici Ventures. Settlement aims to remove the complexity currently intrinsic to blockchain development and “enable...
TECHNOLOGY
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Google And Coinbase Partner To Enable Cloud Crypto Payments

Per a report from CNBC, big tech giant Google entered into a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. The partners will enable selected customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services. The announcement was made during Google’s Cloud Next conference. The new crypto payment feature will come into effect...
BUSINESS
EWN

Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange

Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership

Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
BUSINESS
EWN

Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore

Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
ECONOMY
binbits.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!

October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Former Novi (Meta) Wallet Team Members Raise Funding on Wefunder for Crypto Custody Startup – Derisk

Novi was a digital wallet project launched by Meta (Facebook) that first intended to support Meta’s digital currency initiative Diem (originally called Libra). Diem eventually fell apart due to many different reasons, not to mention tons of global pushback from policymakers. Novi could have operated without Diem but Meta pulled the plug on the project this past July.
ECONOMY
nftevening.com

Frank Announces DeGods Ecosystem Is Going 0% Royalties

DeGods, the most successful Solana project to date, is updating all of its NFTs to 0% royalties! Founder Frank DeGods released the statement via Twitter, making waves among NFT collectors. This controversial decision also raised questions about what NFT royalties really are and their importance in the NFT space. Before...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Microsoft Eyeing Investment in Play-to-Earn Gaming Platform

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is potentially looking to lead a funding round of more than $100 million in Zupee, a play-to-earn gaming platform, according to TechCrunch. The gaming platform operates a skill-based casual gaming model, has raised more than $120 million so far, and already crossed 70 million downloads in board games.
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Tech Billionaires Lost $373 Billion in Market Rout

The fall in the markets since January affects almost all investors. Apart from the defensive sectors and energy, the rest of the economy is impacted by the uncertainties surrounding growth. The aggressive increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40...
STOCKS
HackerNoon

How DAOs are Defining the Next Generation of Gaming

In recent years, NFTs and play-to-earn (P2E) games have dominated the conversation around blockchain technology in gaming. And rightly so. With the successes of projects like Axie Infinity, there is little doubt that NFTs and blockchain-based games will play a major role in the future of gaming. But while the...
TECHNOLOGY

