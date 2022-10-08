Read full article on original website
Related
USWNT drops second straight match with 2-0 loss to Spain
The U.S. women’s national team has lost consecutive matches for the first time in more than five years after a
Doc's Sports Service
Valencia vs Elche Prediction, 10/15/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Valencia (-200) Elche (+600) Valencia (4-1-3) are hosting Elche (0-1-6) at Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday. The Ches open at -200 and Elche are priced +600. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The starting goalies are Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia and Edgar Badia Elche. Valencia amassed 22 saves...
Top 100 greatest footballers revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo third, Pele fourth and Neymar not on list at all
THE debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time is one that divides opinion across the globe. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona are often the names touted as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. But there are also a host of other names...
Record 10.3M People Played FIFA 23 In First Week
EA Sports’ final soccer game under the FIFA moniker has launched to resounding success. On Wednesday, the video game giant announced that 10.3 million players have played FIFA 23 within the first week — marking the largest launch period in franchise history. Several key factors likely played into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most
Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.
Astros-Mariners ALDS: MLB sets first-pitch times for Game 3 and potential Games 4 and 5
'Stros fans hope it doesn't get that far, but if the best-of-five ALDS reaches a winner-take-all, there may be a small issue.
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona couldn’t get the victory it needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won’t make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help...
hypebeast.com
FIFA Launches “Spotlight: Your Dreams Campaign”
Submit your artwork for a chance to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With the World Cup in Qatar just about a month away, FIFA has launched “Spotlight: Your Dreams” — a new series showcasing the work of emerging artists who have created unique pieces centered around the Jules Rimet Trophy.
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup: Timeline of events since 2019
The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup begins in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, and for India and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it has been a long journey to get here. India were initially awarded the right to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020, but COVID-19 wreaked havoc and the tournament was postponed by a year before it was eventually cancelled.
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
Yardbarker
Video – Michallik argues that keeping Allegri is more costly for Juventus
Following Juve’s latest woeful defeat wcourtesy of Maccabi Haifa, Max Allegri’s future has been at the very centre of the discussion, with fans and observers alike baffled by the club’s decision to repeatedly back the manager. For his part, former USMNT star Janusz Michallik understands the club’s...
Yardbarker
Galtier Provides a Pivotal Update on Messi’s Calf Injury Ahead of PSG’s Key Fixtures Against Benfica, Marseille
Lionel Messi missed Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 away fixture against Reims due to his calf injury, and the ailment will keep him on the sidelines for at least one more match. On Monday, PSG officially ruled the Argentine forward out from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Benfica due to his nagging injury.
Mbappé scores as PSG held 1-1 by Benfica in Champions League
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain can still count on Kylian Mbappé despite rumors he wants to leave the club. The World Cup winner scored his 31st Champions League goal for PSG to become the club’s record scorer in the competition as the French champions drew 1-1 with Benfica on Tuesday.
Doc's Sports Service
Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction, 10/14/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, France. Odds/Point Spread: Strasbourg (+180) Lille (+167) The Dogues (5-1-4) are traveling to Stade de la Meinau on Friday where they will attempt to beat the Racers (1-5-4). Lille OSC are at at +167 while Strasbourg are at +180. The betting total is set at 2.75. The goaltenders who are expected to start are Matz Sels for Strasbourg and Leo Jardim for Lille.
Why is the 2022 FIFA World Cup in winter?
QATAR host the 2022 World Cup, and it will be the first of it's kind - taking place in WINTER. Kicking off on November 20, Qatar will host Ecuador in the first game of the first ever World Cup in winter. England will start their campaign on the second day...
Which countries need a visa to enter Qatar for the World Cup?
All the visa requirements you need to know for travellers attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
From Cambridge to Qatar: How Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard went from League Two to the World Cup in just over a decade - and why the Frenchman will be looking to repeat his AFCON success in Group C
Saudi Arabia manager Hervé Renard is preparing to take on the biggest stage in football in just a few months; the FIFA World Cup. It's a far cry from his days in League Two with Cambridge United or his playing career that kept him in the Côte D'Azur for over 15 years - but it's certainly a challenge he's capable of taking on.
Roy Keane hails Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘football intelligence’ after 700th club goal
Roy Keane has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s “longevity” and “football intelligence” as the key factors behind the Manchester United forward’s goalscoring record.Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal during Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Everton on Sunday.The 37-year-old has spent two decades operating at the top of the European game, beginning his career with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal before starring in the Premier League during his first spell at Old Trafford.A move to Real Madrid in 2009 brought further success and a remarkable tally of 450 club goals in just 438 games in the Spanish capital. Keane was a teammate of...
Where To Watch Celtic vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League TV Channels and Live Stream
Celtic host RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League matchday four tonight and heres where you can watch the match.
Comments / 0