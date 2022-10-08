ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

uabsports.com

UAB Men’s Golf Wins Carolina Cup Challenge

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB men's golf team won its first tournament of the 2022-23 season with a convincing victory at The Carolina Cup on Tuesday at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, S.C. The Blazers (292-276-276 = 844, -20) were in seventh after the opening round, but fired the lowest...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB Welcomes Charlotte to Protective Stadium on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB football team remains in Birmingham this weekend to host Conference USA opponent Charlotte at Protective Stadium. Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 15, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. THREE THINGS TO KNOW:. UAB (3-2, 1-1 C-USA) is coming off a season high 581 yards of total offense...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Trea Shropshire Named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – For his career day in leading UAB to a 41-14 victory over Middle Tennessee, senior wide receiver Trea Shropshire has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. Shropshire had a career-high 193 receiving yards, which were the eighth most single game receiving yards in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City
Memphis, AL
City
Houston, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford

Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
thehoovercardinal.org

AOTW ~ Valerie Zavala

This week’s Athlete of the Week is Valere Zavala, a senior at Hoover High School. She has been playing since she was younger, and was inspired to play tennis because she wanted to become an athlete. She believes that tennis is sort of underrated compared to all of the other sports, so out of all the options, she chose to play tennis. To be able to play tennis, she thinks of it not just playing tennis but more of motivating her teammates so they can all improve together, to create a better bond among each other. Her favorite thing about tennis is to be able to help her teammates and help herself to grow and get better everyday at practices and games because there is always room for improvement. From most of her efforts, she is hoping to be able to receive a scholarship from colleges. Even if it is her last year playing tennis, it just means new beginnings for college.
HOOVER, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees

Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
ANNISTON, AL
styleblueprint.com

9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items

The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
BIRMINGHAM, AL

