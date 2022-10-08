Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
uabsports.com
UAB Men’s Golf Wins Carolina Cup Challenge
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB men's golf team won its first tournament of the 2022-23 season with a convincing victory at The Carolina Cup on Tuesday at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, S.C. The Blazers (292-276-276 = 844, -20) were in seventh after the opening round, but fired the lowest...
uabsports.com
UAB Welcomes Charlotte to Protective Stadium on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB football team remains in Birmingham this weekend to host Conference USA opponent Charlotte at Protective Stadium. Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 15, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. THREE THINGS TO KNOW:. UAB (3-2, 1-1 C-USA) is coming off a season high 581 yards of total offense...
uabsports.com
Trea Shropshire Named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – For his career day in leading UAB to a 41-14 victory over Middle Tennessee, senior wide receiver Trea Shropshire has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. Shropshire had a career-high 193 receiving yards, which were the eighth most single game receiving yards in...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
wbrc.com
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
WBIR
Vols gear up for game against Alabama
Tennessee fans are looking ahead to the weekend.. when the Crimson Tide comes to town. The Vols have never beaten Coach Nick Saban.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
thehoovercardinal.org
AOTW ~ Valerie Zavala
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Valere Zavala, a senior at Hoover High School. She has been playing since she was younger, and was inspired to play tennis because she wanted to become an athlete. She believes that tennis is sort of underrated compared to all of the other sports, so out of all the options, she chose to play tennis. To be able to play tennis, she thinks of it not just playing tennis but more of motivating her teammates so they can all improve together, to create a better bond among each other. Her favorite thing about tennis is to be able to help her teammates and help herself to grow and get better everyday at practices and games because there is always room for improvement. From most of her efforts, she is hoping to be able to receive a scholarship from colleges. Even if it is her last year playing tennis, it just means new beginnings for college.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees
Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
Comments / 0