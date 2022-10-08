ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

stevensducks.com

No. 4 Men's Soccer Shuts Out Delaware Valley at Home

HOBOKEN, N.J. (Oct. 11, 2022) – The No. 4 Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team defeated Delaware Valley by a score of 4-0 in a MAC Freedom matchup at home, Tuesday night. Graduate student Adam Silva tallied one goal and one assist and the Ducks remain unbeaten on the season with the victory.
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

McDermott Leads Golf at Royal Lakes Invitational

The lead: Senior Eegan McDermott was the top finisher to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team Tuesday at the Royal Lakes Invitational, hosted by No. 11 Oglethorpe University. Score: Stevens (305-325=630) - 20th place out of 22 teams. Location: Royal Lakes Golf & Country Club - Flowery Branch,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
trendingwork.com

New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
CLARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Where to Find the Best Empanadas in North Jersey

Empanadas are an incredibly comforting + flavorful food. The origins of these breaded pockets trace back to Spain + Portugal, and the name derives from the Spanish word empanar — which means ‘to bread.’ They are typically either baked or fried and stuffed full of goodies like beef, spinach, chicken, and cheese. This Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots locally to get empanadas — and luckily, North Jersey is full of some amazing, gooey, flavorful empanadas. Read on for some of the best empanadas — both savory and sweet — in North Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
The Staten Island Advance

Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
mercerme.com

SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday

PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ

