stevensducks.com
No. 4 Men's Soccer Shuts Out Delaware Valley at Home
HOBOKEN, N.J. (Oct. 11, 2022) – The No. 4 Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team defeated Delaware Valley by a score of 4-0 in a MAC Freedom matchup at home, Tuesday night. Graduate student Adam Silva tallied one goal and one assist and the Ducks remain unbeaten on the season with the victory.
stevensducks.com
McDermott Leads Golf at Royal Lakes Invitational
The lead: Senior Eegan McDermott was the top finisher to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team Tuesday at the Royal Lakes Invitational, hosted by No. 11 Oglethorpe University. Score: Stevens (305-325=630) - 20th place out of 22 teams. Location: Royal Lakes Golf & Country Club - Flowery Branch,...
stevensducks.com
Women's Volleyball's Axelrad Named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 10, 2022) – Sophomore libero Bailey Axelrad of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week. The honor was announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. It is the first Player of the Week honor of...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
theobserver.com
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
High school football rankings: The small-school Top 5 has a new No. 1
There’s a new No. 1 ... No, unbeaten Emmaus hasn’t been unseated in the overall Top 10. Northern Lehigh, rather, has climbed atop the small-school rankings thanks to a big victory over Notre Dame.
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1
October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
Here's Where Three $10K Mega Millions Tickets Were Sold In North Jersey
Three tickets from the Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mega Millions drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is worth $10,000. A fourth was sold in South Jersey. The locally-sold tickets were purchased from the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #22645, 450 Rochelle Ave., Rochelle Park;. Bergen County: Waldwick Wine Spirits...
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
trendingwork.com
New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!
Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
NBC New York
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
themontclairgirl.com
Where to Find the Best Empanadas in North Jersey
Empanadas are an incredibly comforting + flavorful food. The origins of these breaded pockets trace back to Spain + Portugal, and the name derives from the Spanish word empanar — which means ‘to bread.’ They are typically either baked or fried and stuffed full of goodies like beef, spinach, chicken, and cheese. This Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots locally to get empanadas — and luckily, North Jersey is full of some amazing, gooey, flavorful empanadas. Read on for some of the best empanadas — both savory and sweet — in North Jersey.
Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
mercerme.com
SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday
PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
Following Biden visit last week, VP Harris to be in NJ Monday
PRINCETON — Just four days after President Joe Biden joined Jon Bon Jovi at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown home for a $1 million Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend another DNC 'finance event' in New Jersey Monday morning. According to an Associated Press daybook entry,...
