Empanadas are an incredibly comforting + flavorful food. The origins of these breaded pockets trace back to Spain + Portugal, and the name derives from the Spanish word empanar — which means ‘to bread.’ They are typically either baked or fried and stuffed full of goodies like beef, spinach, chicken, and cheese. This Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots locally to get empanadas — and luckily, North Jersey is full of some amazing, gooey, flavorful empanadas. Read on for some of the best empanadas — both savory and sweet — in North Jersey.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO