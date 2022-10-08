ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

Comments / 0

Related
visitingnewengland.com

Yummy! Lobster Stew from DiMillo's On the Water in Portland, Maine

New England clam chowder often gets top local billing under the soups and chowders category, but let's not forget about a good old-fashioned lobster stew. Many restaurants in New England turn out a good lobster stew but Dimillo's On the Water in Portland, Maine makes the best lobster stew we have ever tasted. This beautiful converted waterfront car ferry offers a lobster stew with plenty of tender lobster chunks and the right mix of milk, cream, butter and seasonings. DiMillo's serves it grand version of lobster stew in a satiating cup-size or as more a full meal with its bowl.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
WOLFEBORO, NH
boothbayregister.com

Tragedy on a fine fall weekend

The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
City
Freeport, ME
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Freeport, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Freeport, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
mainepublic.org

Southern Maine rail trail inducted into national group's hall of fame

The nation's largest rail trail advocacy organization has included Maine's Eastern Trail in its hall of fame. The hall of fame is a project of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, which selects trails based on outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance, and community value. Jon Kachmar, executive director of the Eastern...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lobster Roll#Upper Deck#Cooker#Food Drink
Down East

Amazing Cider Man: The Maine Lawyer Turned Apple-Foraging Obsessive

By day, Sean Turley is a Portland lawyer. But when he swaps out his business suit for denim overalls, he turns into one of Maine’s foremost apple nerds. His “origin story,” as he puts it, goes back a decade: One autumn day, he was driving through central Maine with his now-wife when they stopped at an orchard. Turley knew a few types of apples from supermarkets — Gala, Golden Delicious, etc. — but at this single orchard, he encountered more than two dozen different apples with names he’d never heard. Awed by the sheer variety, he loaded up his trunk and hauled them home for a tasting with friends. After that, his annual apple tastings, organized with Portland Food Map founder Anestes Fotiades, became a seasonal staple of the Portland food scene (and, in 2019, they hosted one for the governor).
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92 Moose

Someone Stole a Welcome to Maine Sign From a Small Maine Town & The Police Have Released Photos of The Truck

Some yahoo, or a group of yahoos, has stolen the most prized possession a border town in Maine can have... their 'Welcome To Maine' sign. And they really want it back. Now it's also worth noting that since we don't have an actual photo of the stolen sign, we used the classic 'Welcome To Maine' sign from Interstate 95 as a photo for the article, though the stolen sign looks a little bit different.
ACTON, ME
wabi.tv

Maine artifact hunter rescued after spending a cold night in the woods

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man from the town of Mexico was found safely early Saturday morning after getting lost while looking for artifacts. Game Wardens say the 90-year-old man left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
102.9 WBLM

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale

WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
WATERVILLE, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy