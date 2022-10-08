ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

goaztecs.com

Sophia Ramos Named to Preseason All-MW Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Aztec women's basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West preseason poll, the conference office announced Wednesday morning. Additionally, Sophia Ramos was named to the five-person preseason All-Mountain West Team. Ramos, a fifth-year senior out of San Antonio, Texas, scored in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztecs in Second at Suspended Wolf Pack Classic

RENO, Nev. – The San Diego State men's golf team is in second place at the suspended Wolf Pack Classic Monday at the par-72, 7,302-yard Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno, Nevada. The Aztecs shot a 10-under 278 in the first round and were at 11-under before the second round was suspended due to darkness.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Finish Strong at UCSB Fall Classic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The San Diego State men's tennis team played six matches, four singles and two doubles, on the final day of the UCSB Fall Classic. The Scarlet and Black won all but one singles match on Sunday. Following a pair of wins on the second day...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Sierra Pacific beats Golden Bears as Homecoming royalty crowned

Sierra Paciﬁc High played its Homecoming football game against Immanuel High of Reedley at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday evening. The Eagles of Emmanuel High defeated the Golden Bears of Sierra Paciﬁc 28-7. At halftime, the royal couples were chosen and crowned. The 2022 Homecoming Junior Princess is...
HANFORD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road

Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft

Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
VISALIA, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno

A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
Robert J Hansen

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno Yosemite Airport to host an aviation career fair

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is hosting a free job fair with opportunities for full and part-time positions. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
FRESNO, CA

