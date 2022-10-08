Remember when you were a child, fall came, and you got to jump into house-sized mounds of leaves until you were exhausted and passed out, at which point your mother brought out the ingredients for s’mores? Neither do I. On the best days, the leaf heaps in my childhood were just a hula hoop wide and knee-high. Jumping into one was only fun for a short time because the house was yelling indignantly at me for all I had just caused to the yard.

