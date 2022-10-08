Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado hit a solo home run in the first inning of Wednesday night's game two of the National League Division Series off former Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw to give the Padres a 1-0 lead. The Dodgers lead the NLDS 1-0.
