ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks take Sixth at Georgetown Intercollegiate

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— The Miami University golf team finished sixth of 13 programs after the three-round Georgetown Intercollegiate Invitational with a total score of 885 (292-293-300). Cameron Pero finished in third place overall as an individual competitor, shooting four under par for both of the final two rounds. HOW...
OXFORD, OH
miamiredhawks.com

Miami in 5th After Day One of Georgetown Intercollegiate

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Miami University's golf team is in fifth place after the first two rounds of the Georgetown Intercollegiate Invitational. The team's total score for the first two rounds was 9 over par. Jack Ebner and Cameron Pero are both tied for ninth place overall, having shot par through the first 36 holes.
OXFORD, OH
miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Travel North to Face BGSU

The Miami University football team hits the road for a Saturday, Oct. 15 contest at Bowling Green. Opening kick is set for noon. The matchup with Bowling Green will be carried live on ESPN+. Dan Gutowsky will handle play-by-play duties, while Ryan Cavanaugh will serve as the color analyst. Radio.
OXFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy