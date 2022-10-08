Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU roundtable: Evaluating the 4-2 start, Brian Kelly's first year and what comes next
Halfway through the regular season is a good time to pause and evaluate where things stand for LSU. The Tigers are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference as they head to Florida this Saturday. They won come-from-behind games over Mississippi State and Auburn. They also dropped a messy season opener and are coming off a 40-13 loss to Tennessee.
NOLA.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
NOLA.com
Tennessee's spread offense was reason for Harold Perkins' limited snaps, LSU coach Brian Kelly says
LSU coach Brian Kelly explained Monday why true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, the highest-rated player in LSU's 2022 signing class, played sparingly in Saturday's game against Tennessee. Kelly said Perkins recently moved to the strongside linebacker spot, a position that would have put him at a disadvantage against Tennessee's spread...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tell the Truth Monday: LSU has a low ceiling
LSU’s 4-game winning streak is over. The Tigers’ stay in the AP poll at No. 25 lasted just 1 week. It all ended after the 40-13 thrashing at the hands of No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Now it’s Tell the Truth Monday. Brian Kelly...
NOLA.com
Brian Kelly prepares for more LSU O-line changes, updates the status of two starting linemen
LSU coach Brian Kelly joked that he looked forward to putting together LSU's sixth offensive line combination going into the Florida game. During last Friday's walkthroughs, starting left tackle Will Campbell was driven off in an ambulance after an "episode," treated for dehydration during a weekend-long stay at the hospital.
hottytoddy.com
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU
The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
LSU Women's Basketball Commit Mikaylah Williams Inks NIL Deal
Kim Mulkey's next weapon is already gaining national notoriety, hot name in NIL space.
mediafeed.org
Louisiana State University will cost you this much
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
NOLA.com
LSU Health
In 2021, an internal audit revealed influence-peddling, retaliation and nepotism by LSU Health Sciences Center officials. LSU's chancellor later resigned. This collection of stories tracks that scandal and its aftermath. Larry Hollier spent lavishly and was reimbursed by the LSU Health Foundation. He said the spending was legitimate. Others call...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry
Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
brproud.com
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
theadvocate.com
BESE returns Capitol High to Baton Rouge system, but who will fix facilities, run school?
After 14 years in state control, Capitol High is officially returning to the control of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system — but who will run the school and how improvements to the 62-year-old facility will be paid for remains up in the air. On Tuesday, the state’s...
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
