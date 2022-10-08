ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tell the Truth Monday: LSU has a low ceiling

LSU’s 4-game winning streak is over. The Tigers’ stay in the AP poll at No. 25 lasted just 1 week. It all ended after the 40-13 thrashing at the hands of No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Now it’s Tell the Truth Monday. Brian Kelly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU

The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
OXFORD, MS
Louisiana State University will cost you this much

Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Health

In 2021, an internal audit revealed influence-peddling, retaliation and nepotism by LSU Health Sciences Center officials. LSU's chancellor later resigned. This collection of stories tracks that scandal and its aftermath. Larry Hollier spent lavishly and was reimbursed by the LSU Health Foundation. He said the spending was legitimate. Others call...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry

Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
GONZALES, LA
Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA

