Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow
It's a huge setback for Rivian (RIVN) . The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. The Irvine, Calif.-based group said on Oct. 3 that it "believes...
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Gizmodo
42% of Tesla Autopilot Users Say They Feel 'Comfortable' Treating Their Vehicles as Fully Driverless
An alarming share of drivers using partially automated driver assistance features overestimate their vehicles’ supposed self-driving capabilities. Around one in four Tesla Autopilot drivers and an even higher 53% of Cadillac Super Cruise users surveyed in a new report said they feel “comfortable” treating their vehicles as full-self driving even as those systems technically fall far short of meeting that characterization.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You
Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
Top Speed
Emelia Hartford Just Proved How Fast the 2023 Corvette Z06 Really Is
Who is Emelia Hartford? If you are a Corvette fan, then you probably already know by now. She is a YouTube sensation who became even more sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. Her C8 has received a lot of mods and rebuilds to the point that it delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower. Her car is not only street-legal, but it is also the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. During a first attempt it scored 9.41 seconds with a trap speed of 144.84 mph, and on a second attempt things got even better: it completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. You would think that having a fast car is a good thing, but apparently, because it is a sub-10-second car, it was not allowed to participate in the LS Fest and was booted after one run. Now Emelia Hartford is back, and she wants to prove Chevrolet wrong. When the company released the Corvette Z06 it announced a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 2.6 seconds and an official quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. But is it really this fast? Or is it faster?
Hurricane Mopars, Stolen Split Windows, And A Morbid Ending To A Car Chase
We’ve all seen the pictures of the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona damaged by Hurricane Ian, and we find out the full story. A rare 1963 Chevy Split Window Corvette is stolen during a car show, and a GT500 thief is killed in a morbid way. Another disappointment from Dodge, and a 15-year-old crashes his family’s Challenger. Then, we share our inventory picks from the week.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
Ferraris And More Trashed By Hurricane Ian
We can’t imagine how it would feel to own these rides…. As people are going back to communities hid hardest by Hurricane Ian, photos of the damage are starting to pour in. That means we’re seeing all the collectible cars which were trashed by the storm, like a couple of Ferraris and some other rides in Naples, Florida. The photos, which were shared with Naples Daily News by a resident, show that a residential garage is hardly ample protection against a Cat 4 hurricane.
Court Finds GM Knew 5.3-Liter V8 Was An Oil Burner: $103 Million Verdict
A jury in a class action lawsuit against GM over 5.3-liter truck engine oil consumption found the company liable for $130 million. The post Court Finds GM Knew 5.3-Liter V8 Was An Oil Burner: $103 Million Verdict appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Fast Company
The world’s whitest white paint is coming for cars, planes, and spacecraft
In 2020, a team of scientists at Purdue University developed the world’s whitest white — a paint color so white it could reflect 98.1% of the sunlight that hits it. That paint formula was designed for hard surfaces like rooftops and pavement, to lower the surface temperature and help combat the urban heat island effect. Then NASA enquired about a space-friendly version of that paint: It had to reflect just as much sunlight, but it also had to be thinner in an industry where it costs $2,720 per kilogram to launch a payload into space (on a SpaceX Falcon 9).
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Last Three Z06 Generations
In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
CAR AND DRIVER
This Alternative to Rubber Could Transform How Tires Are Made
From the October 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Necessity is the mother of invention, although in the case of guayule (pronounced wy-OO-lee) rubber, it's less a new idea than it is a reconciliation with the family. The Aztecs knew this scrubby desert plant was a source of natural latex, but since the discovery of vulcanization in 1839, rubber production has been primarily centered around the more tropical rubber tree (hevea).
Gizmodo
Nitecore Upgrades Its BlowerBaby Duster With a 50 MPH Air Blast That Sends Crumbs and Dust Flying
A year after releasing the BlowerBaby, a battery-powered duster that dealt with dirt and crumbs using a 44 MPH blast of air, Nitecore is already revealing a follow-up, the BB2, that increases the power and the windspeed but also introduces adjustable power settings to help stretch battery life. Dust is...
