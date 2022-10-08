Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer Update: Unbeaten streak extends to 12 as ‘Cats go atop the Big Ten
These cool ‘Cats keep moving up in the world, coming in at sixth on the latest United Soccer Coaches’ Poll. Time to see how they got there. Ties kind of stink. To have 90 minutes of intense action end in such an underwhelming way is a bummer for both fans and players alike, especially if you think your team should’ve come away with the victory. This was the case for Northwestern vs. Rutgers. Over 1,000 fans crammed into Martin Stadium to witness the top-ten matchup, and they walked away disappointed with the 1-1 result. The game itself was thrilling, however, so let’s put aside any residual discontent and focus on the on-field product.
Northwestern men’s basketball player previews 2022-23: Newcomers
With the leaves beginning to fall, it is finally about time to discuss some college basketball! To begin our preseason coverage of the Northwestern men’s basketball team, we’ll begin with those who are new to Evanston this season. Here’s what to know about the Wildcats’ newcomers and reserves for 2022-23:
Five things we learned from Northwestern’s deflating drop to Wisconsin
Northwestern is already two games deep into its meat grinder of a Big-Ten schedule, and this week brought little confidence. While last week’s bout against Penn State a powerful B1G program might have brought a sliver of hope that Northwestern can compete, the Badgers dashed those hopes and showed why the ‘Cats are at the bottom of the division.
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern falls to Maryland, Rutgers after OT win against Penn State
With one new win and two losses, No. 3 Northwestern’s record right now is 10-3. The Wildcats are still fighting for the national title, pushing into overtime in two of their last three games. Every player is contributing all over the field with a total of eight goals scored and 18 saves by Annabel Skubisz against a triad of ranked conference opponents. There is little room for error when you’re a powerhouse like Northwestern, and though the two losses may have dropped the ‘Cats’ respective ranking, the reigning national champs are still very much in the mix.
