SJCS hosts Cow Plop Drop fundraiser
VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) is looking to a bovine friend to help raise funds in a humorous way this school year. St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) is looking to a bovine friend to help raise funds in a humorous way this school year. The school hosts its second Cow Plop Drop fundraising event on Saturday, October 22 giving participants a chance to win $1,000.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes, Echols Co. Farmers Appreciation Breakfast
LOWNDES CO. – A Farmers Appreciation Breakfast will be held to honor Lowndes and Echols County farmers. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a Farmers Appreciation Breakfast for farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties. The appreciation breakfast will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 AM at the Lowndes County Civic Center Building A located at 2108 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, Georgia. Agriculture is one of Lowndes County’s largest industries, and at the appreciation breakfast, a small and large farmer of the year will be named.
WALB 10
Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new state-of-the-art distribution center will open in Tifton in 2024. Orgill will replace its current distribution center in Tifton with a new state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center. The current facility is 650,000 square feet and employs over 300 people. “Twenty-seven years ago, we opened our second...
lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Fire and Police departments will host Battle of the Badges
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department will host the Annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. According to Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the community is invited to pick their team in the Annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive hosted by the Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department. The event will be on October 11th at the City Annex Multi-purpose room.
valdostatoday.com
Drivers cautioned of lane closure on Ashley Street
VALDOSTA – Drivers are being warned to use caution during a lane closure on Ashley Street for pole replacement. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, Georgia Power will be closing lanes on Ashley Street to replace three poles. Drivers should use caution in the area and follow all traffic signs.
ecbpublishing.com
Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion
Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
WCTV
Leon County approved Silver Lake Road improvements, Lake Munson draw down
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County commissioners accepted a proposed $87,855 thousand in funding from the Florida Department of Transportation for renovations to Silver Lake Road Tuesday. FDOT’s plan for the road includes speed limit sign installations in one of the more rural areas of the county, refurbished pavement markings...
WALB 10
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
valdostatoday.com
Vikings Homecoming game tickets available
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings will take on the Dunbar High School Tigers during the 2022 Homecoming game. On Friday October 14, our Vikings will host the Dunbar High School Tigers. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Friday will be Homecoming 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
South Georgia family finds refuge from chaos of childhood cancer diagnosis
ATLANTA - Tripp and Kimberly Lasseter have a long history with the Ronald McDonald House near Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. This has been their home away from home for half of Tripp's life, since they arrived here from Adel, Georgia, 200 miles away, unsure of what the future held.
wfxl.com
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
WCTV
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to LCSO, a...
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
Officer dies stopping high school fight, Georgia officials say
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say. On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from […]
