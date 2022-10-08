ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Comments / 0

Related
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Return Home for Nonconference Game Against Hartford

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team returns to Hanover for a Tuesday nonconference matchup against Hartford. The Big Green look to bounce back after suffering their first road loss of 2022 against Penn on Saturday. Dartmouth last took the field on Oct. 8 in Philadelphia against Ivy...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Women Place 12th in the Two Rounds of the Ivy Intercollegiate

SPRINGDALE, N.J. — Dartmouth senior Samantha Yao led the Big Green women's golf team at the Ivy Intercollegiate featuring the six teams in the Ancient Eight and six ACC squads, carding an 11-over 155 in the two rounds on the Lower Course at Baltusrol. North Carolina won the tournament...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Sailing Dominates Fifth Weekend of Fall Slate

HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green sailing program had a successful weekend on the water, with strong finishes at a pair of regattas. Dartmouth took first place in the opening round of the Open Atlantic Coast Dinghy Championships and sixth in a field of 16 at the Esther Open.
HANOVER, NH
NECN

Southern Connecticut State University Student Killed in Stabbing in Connecticut

The 29-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in New Haven Monday night was a senior a Southern Connecticut State University student, according to police. Police said they received a 911 call just after 9:30 p.m. about a stabbing on Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, and officers found 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, who had been stabbed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hanover, NH
Football
Hanover, NH
Sports
Hanover, NH
College Sports
City
Hanover, NH
New Haven, CT
Football
New Haven, CT
College Sports
NewsTimes

CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

A Look Inside and Out of One of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places

It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Yale Bowl#Dartmouth#Memorial Field#American Football#College Football#The Yale 13#Bulldogs#The Big Green
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Former UConn student testifies in Alex Jones trial

A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project

TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
TORRINGTON, CT
therealdeal.com

Connecticut home of late composer Jim Steinman listed at $5.55M

It’s a total eclipse of the home. The Ridgefield Connecticut home of producer, composer and lyricist Jim Steinman has hit the market, asking $5.555 million, which breaks down to $899 per square foot. The estate is selling not only the house but all of its contents to the next owner, including the very piano on which Steinman composed.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy