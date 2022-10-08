ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mutigers.com

Volleyball Readies for Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri volleyball treks to Alabama for an away match against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Wednesday's match will air on SEC Network+. SERIES SNAPSHOT. Mizzou leads the all-time series over Alabama, 13-4. The two sides met twice...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Gymnastics Season Tickets on Sale Now

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Gymnastics season tickets for the upcoming 2023 campaign are now on sale. Previous season ticket holders may renew their tickets from the 2022 season. New season ticket purchases can be made by visiting MUTigers.com/GYMtix. Mizzou looks to continue its run of success...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Tennis Closes Out June Stewart Invitational Weekend

NASHVILLE - University of Missouri tennis continued a strong run of play in Nashville, closing out the second day of action at the June Stewart Invitational at Vanderbilt University on Saturday. The Tigers found most of their success in doubles on Sunday, sweeping three matches over Illinois. Inah Canete teamed...
COLUMBIA, MO

