This was supposed to be the return of Anthony Martial, but once again Manchester United’s no. 9 has been sidelined due to injury. After suffering a knock in warm-ups it was rumored that Martial would not start, but while he did come out to begin the match it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial’s goal off the bench to help United win their Europa League tie away at Omonia Nicosia last Thursday was such a positive, and many were looking forward to his return to the XI. He’s already suffered two separate injuries ahead of Premier League matches this season that has kept him off the pitch, and now it looks as though he’ll miss even more time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO