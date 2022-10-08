Read full article on original website
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
Manuel Akanji Earns Comparison to Manchester City Legend
The spotlight has been clearly on Erling Haaland as he continues a brilliant start to his career at Manchester City, scoring goals for fun and breaking records while at it. And while his fellow new signings at the club Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips are yet to make any imprint on the team, Akanji is already making a name for himself at the Etihad Stadium.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 7-1 Demolition of Rangers
It looked like it was going to be another one of those nights and then very suddenly turned into one of Those Nights™, as Liverpool floundered for half and hour, adjusted for another, and then ran rampant to close out the game, firming their grip on knockout stage qualification and eliminating Rangers from European competition in one fell swoop.
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
Tuesday October 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Report: Alfie Devine in line for January loan move
Tottenham’s U19 team took on the U19 of Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this morning, losing 3-2. But, it was a brilliant display from Alfie Devine that showcased his ability to be a top-threat goal scorer and a marksman on the pitch. With first-team players Djed Spence, Ryan Sessegnon, and Brandon Austin watching before getting ready for tonight’s UEFA Champions League game, the three watched the youth team.
Editorial: Glass half full or glass half empty?
Another week has passed in the life of Sunderland AFC and once again we find out the “glass half full” people and those who sit in the “glass half empty” camp. There’s no right or wrong by the way - it’s merely pointing out that it’s a strange season, and it is going to continue to be confusing.
Manchester City Draw in UCL, Still Advance to Next Round: Reaction & Tweets
A controversy-filled draw that saw the opening 30 minutes be chaotic and full of VAR calls. Add a missed penalty, rotations and some VAR magic saw City held to their first draw of the still-young campaign. Still, the news here is City have advanced to the next round and we’ll...
Staff Takeaways: Everton 1-2 Manchester United
This was supposed to be the return of Anthony Martial, but once again Manchester United’s no. 9 has been sidelined due to injury. After suffering a knock in warm-ups it was rumored that Martial would not start, but while he did come out to begin the match it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial’s goal off the bench to help United win their Europa League tie away at Omonia Nicosia last Thursday was such a positive, and many were looking forward to his return to the XI. He’s already suffered two separate injuries ahead of Premier League matches this season that has kept him off the pitch, and now it looks as though he’ll miss even more time.
Roker Roundtable: “Is it time for Sunderland to use Jack Clarke as a striker?”
Yes, without a doubt, and you just have to look at the stark difference between the two halves at Swansea to see why. One was the worst we’ve played all season and during the other, we looked far more dynamic and carried a threat. Playing without a recognised striker...
Roker Roundtable: “Can Sunderland ride this poor spell of form and emerge stronger from it?”
I’m always confident, because I’ve seen enough from this group over the last calendar year to suggest that they can beat any team on their day. This is really the first bit of adversity that we’ve faced since Lee Johnson was sacked, so it’s a test for the players - and of course, with younger players it’s even harder to learn quickly, but I’m sure they will.
Potter explains Mount half-time substitution, takes no credit for Aubameyang form
It took Mason Mount just 45 minutes to leave his mark on great city of Milano, at which point he took a seat on the bench, kicked his feet up, and opened a beverage of his choice to enjoy during the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan. It was probably some sort of sports drink.
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch
We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
Chelsea start ‘formal’ negotiations with Mason Mount over new contract — report
Having already secured the futures of Reece James and Armando Broja with new contracts this season — as well as that of Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall — the next big item on Chelsea’s contract-agenda is Mason Mount. And now, according to the London Evening Standard, the club have started official talks with the 23-year-old Academy star, who has less than two years left on his current deal.
Klopp Defends New System In Wake of Arsenal Defeat
It’s not the system. That’s the conclusion from manager Jürgen Klopp as his team lost against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday while playing in a 4-4-2 formation. The team has been known for their 4-3-3 set up for years now, focusing their attack on the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and the departed Sadio Mané.
