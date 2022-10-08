Read full article on original website
Goethe & Me Poem by Jim Yerman
I find myself agreeing a lot with Goethe lately…. to say I spend as much time on top of the world…. as I do floundering in the depths of despair. On top of the world at our granddaughter's 16th birthday party. on the beach with family and friends by her...
Oceans Poem by Adams Dawda
One we will infinitely row. Where we can neither drown nor swim.
When Wole Writes Poem by Otis B. Kruah
Like the priests have mastered their sacred rites,. the horses celebrate the swords clanging of the bravest knights,. All are anxious to welcome the words that spring out of this pen. Enjoying the rhythm when Wole Writes. Like justice raising the arms of rights. And shooting stars shooting the shiniest...
The Icicles Poem by Kinsley Lee
Under the eaves, it is lengthening the height, that the General Winter. It grows by the will's communicating with the territory. To bring up the air of spring in the underground, thee. Thou art finishing the life and fading away. That is like the salmons in the Nae-Rin brook. After...
Music Of Peace Poem by Mohammad Younus
The more I listen to it... ‘Cause the deeper I get in... Even if I try to be deaf... ...the naturally coming music... ...which was played to Adam by God... Wherever I go, I feel it sounding... in and out of me - perpetually;. It is this music which makes...
Forgive Me Mother To Lemuel Poem by Martin Greyford
Never had the chance to say goodbye. And hearing the last whisper of your voice. In the last minutes of your life. If it is possible wake up and see your elder sister. Wake up and hear her your sister's cry. What a shame to me!. You have given up...
A Dip From Poetry Into Prose: A Therapeutic Interdiction Of Poem by Bill Grace
The most remarkable therapy I have ever heard of was by Doctor Victor Frankl of Vienna. The story was related in class by Robert C. Leslie of Pacific School of Religion - which is the oldest seminary West of the Mississippi. Bob published 'Jesus and Logotherapy' out of his sabatical experience of studying with this survivor of Hitler's Holocaust, Frankl's family did not. Doctor Leslie has published extensively, his 'Sharing Groups in the Church' broke the publishing sound barrier of its day. In poetry the energy this paper celebrates is captured by Sharon Olds's: 'The Space Heater..'
I Plead The Blood Of Jesus Poem by monica Bustos
FOR THOSE THAT DONT KNOW DONT SHOW OR DONT CARE I PLEAD THE BLOOD OFJESUS OVER EVERYONE. EVERYWHERE FOR THE ONES WHO DONT BELIEVE WHO DECIVE OR KNOW HOW FOR THEONES WHO FEAR WHO CRY OUT OR ARE LOST ALONE OR IN A CROWD I PLEAD THE BLOOD OF JESUS OVER ALL COUNTRIES ALL TOWNS.
The Last Breath Taken Poem by Boutaina mm
A very sad and lonely human being wrote this poem. — This poem has not been translated into any other language yet.
Good Bye To Dark Forces By Bright Force! Poem by Ramesh T A
Rain is there and Sunshine is also there alternating between day and night;. Climate has changed from Summer to Winter making all breathe better;. Added to that, festival holidays leave all enjoy holidays going to places;. Another big festival of Lights is next to come to put all in bright...
October Reprieve Poem by michael Smajda
Much like a puppy waves its tail. Happy, hot summer is over-- Can, now, Autumn hue without fail.
Words' Worth Poem by Jananie Balaji
On its usual hurried stride. Exclaimed at his message and shook her head. Not coins but notes filled his piggy bank. "What were those words you wrote for me? " She said, " I didn't plead that you were hard hit! " Instead, "It's a beautiful day but I only...
Gremlin Poem by Ima Ryma
Is where I became known to you. Trying to cause a plane crash score. Do like to take up residence. So as to cause human laments. I've found a home in your smart phone. Soon you'll be in my Twilight Zone.
Life And Trees Poem by Chan Mongol
Each of them polluted the world history as war monger. To be well regarded here to get crowns and empires;. At the cost of bloods of people for them to be rulers!. Why births and deaths are for rulers and countries?. It's important to unchain feet to live free around...
The Girl Child Poem by Blessing Ikponmwen
Planted in this soil called life. Fruits that will last for generations to come. #thebeezybee #poetry #girl #girlchild #october11 #internationaldayofhegirlchild.
Pagdaloy Poem by Grace Svensson
Lamang ng aking kaluluwa, puso at isipan. This poem has not been translated into any other language yet.
London Poem by Vincent Manaiso
Behold a magnificent city. The proud of million souls. The centre of attraction. North, east, west, south and centre the majesty remain dorminance. Embracement of social values the promoter of feminism. The city of Equals.
