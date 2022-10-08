Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth I, Death by Make-up.
Elizabeth I, oil on panel attributed to George Gower, about 1588. Photos.com/Thinkstock. Queen Elizabeth I ruled England from November 17, 1558, until March 24, 1603, when she died. She was 69 years old and ruled for 45 years. Elizabeth never married nor had any heirs; some dubbed her the ¨Virgin Queen, ¨ and some have rumored that she died from blood poisoning caused by her makeup.
Chilling moment fisherman is stalked by a 'curious' great white shark as it cruises just under his kayak
An kayaker only became aware of his close encounter with a 'curious' great white shark hours after going home and checking footage.. Andy Burnell often dangles a GoPro off his kayak to capture what goes on beneath the surface but this encounter with a shark was a first for the ocean photographer.
The Fairytale Poem by Sandra Kavanagh Josefsson
We live in a fantasy land. Where everything is dandy and grand. Our imaginations run wild. We have our pretend friends. We play and run in the breeze. We sing, we dance and we dream. And then we grow up. The illusion slowly disappears. Our life is no longer a...
Meet the real-life Addams Family who celebrate Halloween for four months a year
A Halloween-loving mum-of-five has turned her brood into the real-life Addams Family, converting her Surrey home into a house of horrors for four months every year.From July to October Sarah Adams – that’s her real surname – a 36-year-old house mum from Banstead in Surrey, lets loose her “inner child” and decorates her house with horror dolls, cobwebs and pumpkins for Halloween.During the family’s favourite time of year, spooky movies run non-stop on their TV, surrounded by more than £4,000 worth of decorations.Sarah, her partner Sam Cullip, 37, a plasterer, and her five children who share her Adams surname –...
Second Coming Soon Poem by Ima Ryma
There came upon the Earth, God's son. That human goodness could be done. Through the centuries we did live. Of sin free life the good do yearn. It be darkest just before dawn. Salvation soon shall be upon.
Lost In The Middle. Poem by Paul Cornell
It's dark and I am lost but I am not alone. What does this feel like? What should this feel like? Where am I? Life… a labyrinth. Where were the signs? Were their signs? I think I lost track or maybe I forgot to look for the signs. Where...
Oceans Poem by Adams Dawda
One we will infinitely row. Where we can neither drown nor swim.
Unbroken Chains Poem by monica Bustos
Fear of never being tamed strongholds got me shackled in chains. only place i can go now is insane been over 20 years doing this time locked up in my mind body the holding cell same place where i first fell..at 17 i gave my loyalty my love my tears my soul my blood in exchange he gave me shame heartache addiction and pain only thing he gave our kids was his last name..
The Icicles Poem by Kinsley Lee
Under the eaves, it is lengthening the height, that the General Winter. It grows by the will's communicating with the territory. To bring up the air of spring in the underground, thee. Thou art finishing the life and fading away. That is like the salmons in the Nae-Rin brook. After...
A Dip From Poetry Into Prose: A Therapeutic Interdiction Of Poem by Bill Grace
The most remarkable therapy I have ever heard of was by Doctor Victor Frankl of Vienna. The story was related in class by Robert C. Leslie of Pacific School of Religion - which is the oldest seminary West of the Mississippi. Bob published 'Jesus and Logotherapy' out of his sabatical experience of studying with this survivor of Hitler's Holocaust, Frankl's family did not. Doctor Leslie has published extensively, his 'Sharing Groups in the Church' broke the publishing sound barrier of its day. In poetry the energy this paper celebrates is captured by Sharon Olds's: 'The Space Heater..'
Goethe & Me Poem by Jim Yerman
I find myself agreeing a lot with Goethe lately…. to say I spend as much time on top of the world…. as I do floundering in the depths of despair. On top of the world at our granddaughter's 16th birthday party. on the beach with family and friends by her...
I Watched And Heard Poem by Ima Ryma
I watched them drag him through the town. They whipped him and his flesh did bleed. He was forced to keep his head down. And judged that now he had to die. A heavy wooden cross he bore. I watched him as he stumbled by. I'd heard that he had...
Karma Poem by Otis B. Kruah
An end to this vital quest. This fertile land from East to West. In the dark when it glows. By: Otis B Kruah (Otiskos)
The Power of Faith
As I grow older and wiser, Ive come to realize two things, 1. you can't do it alone and 2. believe in something or fall for anything. There is something powerful about having faith. Faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in your partner/spouse, faith in your kids, faith in your friends, faith in strangers, you get the point. Life has a way of throwing curve balls at you. Curve balls that you could and never would see coming. I grew up away from my father but by God's grace and blessing, with a very strong mother. Honestly, I thank God for my father every day. Even in his absence he taught me so many lesson's. In the seven years he was with me, he gave me one of the greatest gifts. Every morning at 6am, we had a family huddle. Around at that table we would pray. We would pray about the day ahead. We would pray about the week ahead, and the life ahead. "Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6. There is something so true about those words. Whether your faith is in God, yourself or something else, there is something that gives you strength when all else fails when you have faith. If you have a morning ritual, meditation "namaste" or deep thought, you are setting your intention out there into the universe and this is one of the greatest gift you can give to yourself. Have a morning routine, that allows you to set your day off right.
Calpurnia Poem by Martin Greyford
Even after discovering the infidelities of her husband. A weakness of sort did it become later. Her marriage more than her ego. Her husband of the dangers he's fallen into. Same woman who had warned him the conspiracy. Do such women ever exist?
Enlightened Poem by Ima Ryma
Such a long way I had to go. And on my face first raindrops light. Toward my future and not my past. There was no storm I would not face. What I had lost, the grace of love. But as the dawn broke, I came home.
The Desolate Escargot Poem by Aufie Zophy
On a deserted beach, a desolate escargot lay helpless in shallow water. It observed the extravaganza of a dancing crab in a breaking wave. It could see the amazing shades of green on the forest on the shore. It was not moved by the dance, nor by the colors. It...
Good Bye To Dark Forces By Bright Force! Poem by Ramesh T A
Rain is there and Sunshine is also there alternating between day and night;. Climate has changed from Summer to Winter making all breathe better;. Added to that, festival holidays leave all enjoy holidays going to places;. Another big festival of Lights is next to come to put all in bright...
