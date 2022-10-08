Read full article on original website
Lost In The Middle. Poem by Paul Cornell
It's dark and I am lost but I am not alone. What does this feel like? What should this feel like? Where am I? Life… a labyrinth. Where were the signs? Were their signs? I think I lost track or maybe I forgot to look for the signs. Where...
Goethe & Me Poem by Jim Yerman
I find myself agreeing a lot with Goethe lately…. to say I spend as much time on top of the world…. as I do floundering in the depths of despair. On top of the world at our granddaughter's 16th birthday party. on the beach with family and friends by her...
A Secret Devotion Poem by Val Brooklyn Rogers black panther
Sunshine specialty will begin and then it gradually fades into the dusk of the eastern sky. Steady misty breaths of rich and brazen fascination. Goodbye I say I love you the same a burning passion to blame. Love immortal remains.
A Dip From Poetry Into Prose: A Therapeutic Interdiction Of Poem by Bill Grace
The most remarkable therapy I have ever heard of was by Doctor Victor Frankl of Vienna. The story was related in class by Robert C. Leslie of Pacific School of Religion - which is the oldest seminary West of the Mississippi. Bob published 'Jesus and Logotherapy' out of his sabatical experience of studying with this survivor of Hitler's Holocaust, Frankl's family did not. Doctor Leslie has published extensively, his 'Sharing Groups in the Church' broke the publishing sound barrier of its day. In poetry the energy this paper celebrates is captured by Sharon Olds's: 'The Space Heater..'
Music Of Peace Poem by Mohammad Younus
The more I listen to it... ‘Cause the deeper I get in... Even if I try to be deaf... ...the naturally coming music... ...which was played to Adam by God... Wherever I go, I feel it sounding... in and out of me - perpetually;. It is this music which makes...
When Wole Writes Poem by Otis B. Kruah
Like the priests have mastered their sacred rites,. the horses celebrate the swords clanging of the bravest knights,. All are anxious to welcome the words that spring out of this pen. Enjoying the rhythm when Wole Writes. Like justice raising the arms of rights. And shooting stars shooting the shiniest...
A Father's Letter To His Daughter Poem by David Page- aka Harry Riley
Little princess you've been born into wealth untold. Where the sun never sets but does not always shine. And you'll sleep well at night, with your world put to right. Others can play, whatever the day, but not so a queen!. No time to relax, you will always be seen!
The Icicles Poem by Kinsley Lee
Under the eaves, it is lengthening the height, that the General Winter. It grows by the will's communicating with the territory. To bring up the air of spring in the underground, thee. Thou art finishing the life and fading away. That is like the salmons in the Nae-Rin brook. After...
Good Bye To Dark Forces By Bright Force! Poem by Ramesh T A
Rain is there and Sunshine is also there alternating between day and night;. Climate has changed from Summer to Winter making all breathe better;. Added to that, festival holidays leave all enjoy holidays going to places;. Another big festival of Lights is next to come to put all in bright...
I Watched And Heard Poem by Ima Ryma
I watched them drag him through the town. They whipped him and his flesh did bleed. He was forced to keep his head down. And judged that now he had to die. A heavy wooden cross he bore. I watched him as he stumbled by. I'd heard that he had...
A Broken Fairy Tale…..🌾❤️🔥 Poem by Stacy Dinmaa
For a moment you convinced me I wasn't Enough….
Words' Worth Poem by Jananie Balaji
On its usual hurried stride. Exclaimed at his message and shook her head. Not coins but notes filled his piggy bank. "What were those words you wrote for me? " She said, " I didn't plead that you were hard hit! " Instead, "It's a beautiful day but I only...
Na Hum Khud Ko Samajh Sake na Duniya Hame Samajh Saki Poem by Abdulrazak Aralimatti
Fir bhi hum hogaye badnam. mujhe fana kardiya, mujhe fana kardiya. jistarh rooh nikal jati hai jism se. na duniya hame samajh saki. fir wahi tasveer dikhayi deti hai. fir bhi hari pattiyan ubhar aati hain. Na hum khud ko samajh sake,. Na duniya hame samajh saki.
A Pure State Of Blissful Sublimity! Poem by Ramesh T A
Concentrated attention to duty is like deep devotion to the deity;. That is why, work is worship it is said and that only make one correct;. That kind of state only makes one forget all worries, desires and all;. One is in a pure and sublime state of devotion that...
Someone In The Moonlight Poem by Runa Pradhan
Reach out to you being agile. Shocked and sleep breaked. Unanswered and thought it's a nightmare.
Silver City Poem by Vincent Manaiso
Day and night deep in my thoughts. Ages turning into centuries waiting for you my love. Loneliness and emptiness is now my daily bread. Oh being in the silver city with you is a pleasure. Coz of my love for you... Silver city here l come. Silver city, in heavens...
My Last Wishes Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed
May shut the door of heaven, blah blah.. (Composed with 9-syllable lines)
