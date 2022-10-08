ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

John Werner's college picks: Baylor's bad karma continues in Morgantown

Since 2012, Baylor has won road games against every Big 12 school except two. The Baylor-Texas Tech series gets an asterisk since they played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium for most of the last decade before switching back to home sites in 2019. Baylor has won two games at McLane Stadium while the Red Raiders took a 24-23 win in Lubbock in 2020.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Epiphanies theater fest features Waco play premiere, playwright visit

An epiphany is the experience of a sudden realization or insight, but it’s serendipity that Waco theater company Wild Imaginings is enjoying this week at its Epiphanies New Works Festival of new plays. The festival, in its second year, holds public readings of four top finishers in its call...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Walking Tales set for Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery

Baylor Lifelong Learning will present a talk by local author Jerry Powell at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Powell’s topic is “The Gilded Age of Waco,” a closer look at the 1890s as Waco, population circa 20,000, was making a transition from the Wild West frontier to the new industrial age. Electric trolleys and horse-drawn carriages traveled side by side on Austin Avenue as the town known as the “Athens of Texas” grew into the city it is today.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13

Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
WacoTrib.com

EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease

The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower

The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Iowa State#Baylor#Sunflower State#Tcu
WacoTrib.com

Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district

A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy