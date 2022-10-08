Read full article on original website
John Werner's college picks: Baylor's bad karma continues in Morgantown
Since 2012, Baylor has won road games against every Big 12 school except two. The Baylor-Texas Tech series gets an asterisk since they played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium for most of the last decade before switching back to home sites in 2019. Baylor has won two games at McLane Stadium while the Red Raiders took a 24-23 win in Lubbock in 2020.
Epiphanies theater fest features Waco play premiere, playwright visit
An epiphany is the experience of a sudden realization or insight, but it’s serendipity that Waco theater company Wild Imaginings is enjoying this week at its Epiphanies New Works Festival of new plays. The festival, in its second year, holds public readings of four top finishers in its call...
Waco-area news briefs: Walking Tales set for Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery
Baylor Lifelong Learning will present a talk by local author Jerry Powell at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Powell’s topic is “The Gilded Age of Waco,” a closer look at the 1890s as Waco, population circa 20,000, was making a transition from the Wild West frontier to the new industrial age. Electric trolleys and horse-drawn carriages traveled side by side on Austin Avenue as the town known as the “Athens of Texas” grew into the city it is today.
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease
The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower
The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
Capital murder trial begins in case of Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives
Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives at his home in 2020. A jury was selected Monday for the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, in the 54th State District Court of Judge Susan Kelly. He is accused of...
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
