Servant leadership as a concept and a management style was first proposed in the 1970s by Robert Greenleaf, at that time an executive at AT&T. Greenleaf was disillusioned by the traditional leadership styles and was inspired by Herman Hesse's Journey to the East. Hesse's story is about a group's journey, in which the central figure is a servant named Leo. Leo serves everyone in the group as a servant does, but when Leo disappears, the entire group falls in disarray. It is then that the group realizes that Leo was the true leader, leading them, keeping them together, and serving them to achieve their best as individuals and as a group, although he did nothing overtly that can be called leadership in the traditional way. According to Greenleaf, the servant-leader is first a servant by his or her innate nature, and then by deliberate choice becomes a leader.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO