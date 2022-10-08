Read full article on original website
Your Roadmap For Executing Experience Design With The Right Solution
Experience design follows a generalized shift that calls for mindful and experiential consumerism instead of superficial and material. But how can you offer your customers meaningful experiences through your products and services? This article delves into the definition of experience design and then gives you a step-by-step guide on how to implement it using the most suitable tool.
Learning ROI: How To Measure The Business Impact Of Learning Programs
Tips To Measure Learning ROI And Real-World Impact. While the numbers will be different for every organization, it’s clear from numerous reports that learning programs deliver a significant return on the investment that companies make in educating their workers. Getting a good ROI for any investment is critical in business. This is particularly important for learning initiatives and tools because their value may not be clearly understood by the C-suite. HR and L&D teams need to make a strong business case in order to justify the value and critical importance of having the right learning technology platforms in place.
Let's Celebrate: Happy 10th Birthday, eLearning Industry!
ELI Anniversary: 10 Years Of eLearning Democratization And Knowledge Sharing. We just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you for reading the articles that we publish, contributing guest posts, and trusting us to help you achieve your marketing goals. But we wouldn't dream of sending you home empty-handed (or not indulging in a bit of nostalgia). So, before we make a wish and blow out the candles, let's look at a few fan-favorite eLearning Industry resources that you can download today to expand your know-how.
How Effective Is Digital Learning?
When does digital learning work best? There's no one answer to this question—it depends on the individual learner and the specific learning goals. However, general guidelines can help determine when digital learning is most effective. Generally speaking, digital learning support works best when it is used to supplement traditional...
Outsourcing Compliance Training: How To Choose The Right Partner For Your Program
Is outsourcing compliance training content the right choice for your organization? There are a number of factors to consider, such as whether your team has the time to develop content internally and still handle their regular job duties, or if hiring compliance training companies is more cost-effective. Thus, you should identify your needs, get team feedback, and reevaluate your budget. This guide will help you outsource with ease and choose the best partner for the job.
Join LearnFlux: Redefine Corporate Training, Make An Impact (3-Day Virtual)
Hyderabad, India, September 04, 2022 – As most of us enter the last quarter of the financial year and get busy planning for next year's training budgets and strategy, CommLab India launches LearnFlux for L&D professionals on October 18–20. LearnFlux is a three-day virtual learning event where L&D pros from top global organizations share the best, the latest, and proven corporate training solutions.
eLearning Data Security: 6 Ideas To Keep Your L&D Program Safe And Sound
A lot comes to mind when we talk about cybersecurity: antivirus software, firewalls, encryption, and much more. However, it’s important to remember that technology alone can’t keep your L&D program safe. The success of a cybersecurity program also depends on the people who will implement it and follow its guidelines. As cyberattack numbers soar each year and more employees work outside the office, the need for a comprehensive cybersecurity awareness plan becomes even greater. In this article, we highlight 6 crucial tips that will boost eLearning data security within your organization.
Developing Healthcare Curriculums To Be Taught Virtually And In The Metaverse
As a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning has become a far more normalized part of education today than many would have imagined in the last decade. While virtual learning proved an amazing way to allow both children and adults to continue their educational pursuits during lockdown, this rapid transition from traditional learning methods has come with its fair share of obstacles. Overcoming these obstacles and finding ways to make virtual learning work has become a top priority for educators across the world.
Soft Skills Vs. Hard Skills: What Matters The Most?
Everyone wants skilled employees, but achieving that goal goes beyond hiring top talent. Employee skills need to be continually updated and honed to keep up with job requirements. That's where employee development comes in. You know it's in your best interest to help people grow and advance their skillsets. And you know there are two types of skills to focus on: soft skills and hard skills. But which is more important?
Servant Leadership: Some Insights
Servant leadership as a concept and a management style was first proposed in the 1970s by Robert Greenleaf, at that time an executive at AT&T. Greenleaf was disillusioned by the traditional leadership styles and was inspired by Herman Hesse's Journey to the East. Hesse's story is about a group's journey, in which the central figure is a servant named Leo. Leo serves everyone in the group as a servant does, but when Leo disappears, the entire group falls in disarray. It is then that the group realizes that Leo was the true leader, leading them, keeping them together, and serving them to achieve their best as individuals and as a group, although he did nothing overtly that can be called leadership in the traditional way. According to Greenleaf, the servant-leader is first a servant by his or her innate nature, and then by deliberate choice becomes a leader.
